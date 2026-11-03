'Women As Shield, Foreign Funding For Protests': BJP Tears Into Oppn Over 'Anarchic Model' (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Sounding an alarm bell over the 'anarchic model' of protest by the Congress and opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the proponents of "regime change" and said that there was no place for anarchy, violence and undemocratic stir in a democratic country like India.

Addressing a press conference at BJP HQs, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the violent protest is not in the DNA of Indian citizens and warned against such tactics, highlighting that Indian democracy was robust enough to withstand challenges.

Gaurav Bhatia slammed the Congress and its allies of the INDIA bloc, accusing them of pursuing an 'anarchic model' of regime change, rather than asserting themselves through democratic means.

Citing a sting operation by a mainstream media network, the BJP leader accused Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition of promoting the politics of violence, anarchy and regime change.

Referring to statements 'caught on camera' supporting Nepal, Bangladesh and France-like protests in India, he raised serious questions over an alleged strategy of using women as shields during protests, and revelations of funding amounting to ₹5 lakh per day.

He also demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged links with foreign organisations and stated that while democracy guarantees the right to protest, demonstrations must remain peaceful and non-violent.

Bhatia alleged that the sting operation has brought to light the actual model of the Opposition, led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

“Leaders like Rahul Gandhi believe in anarchy and destruction, which is why people call him Bhasmasur. Rahul Gandhi has become a leader who seeks to bring anarchy to the country by destroying democracy and strangling it,” he remarked.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that there are anarchic elements who are supporting the opposition parties in organising violent protests.

Quoting a comment by Jamiat leader Maulana Siraj Khan, in which the latter claimed in a sting operation,“The day a Momin rises, no one will be able to control him,” Bhatia said that this destructive mindset has been adopted by the Opposition parties.

He said that the Congress and various opposition parties harbour hatred towards Bharat Mata, despite taking an oath to uphold the Constitution and labelled them as“poisonous snakes”.

Naming four persons with radical views, caught in the sting operation of a media network, Bhatia said that leaders like Rahul Gandhi believe in destruction rather than development.

“He also has no hesitation in resorting to violence. The idea of putting women at the forefront of protests is extremely shameful. It reflects a mindset that treats women as objects and uses them as pawns in India's strong democracy. Rahul Gandhi's inappropriate touching and harassment of a woman police officer is also a matter of serious concern,” the BJP leader remarked.

Further, calling out the irresponsible conduct of other Opposition leaders, he said, "Neha Bora draws inspiration from Bangladesh, Sanjay Raut wants to turn India into Albania, and Rahul Gandhi criticises India whenever he travels abroad. This is a matter of serious concern.”