Bengaluru: Speeding SUV Crashes Into Kebab Centre, Three Suffer Burn Injuries CCTV Video Surfaces (WATCH)

A speeding Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV crashed into a roadside kebab centre near Bannerghatta, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The impact sent several parked motorcycles crashing and damaged the eatery. Hot oil used for preparing kebabs spilled onto three people inside the shop, leaving them with serious burn injuries. The injured were identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh. The accident occurred on October 28 at Hommadevanahalli, and CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly surfaced on social media.

Speeding Pajero SUV Rams Into Kebab Centre

According to reports, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, bearing registration number KA-05-MR-3925, was being driven by a woman identified as Sajina Begum. The SUV was allegedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control.

The vehicle first rammed into several motorcycles parked along the roadside before crashing into the Halevooramma Kebab Centre in Hommadevanahalli. The force of the collision damaged the shop and sent items inside the premises flying.

Hot Oil Spills On Three People, Leaving Them Injured

During the collision, hot oil kept at the kebab centre for food preparation spilled onto three people, identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh.

All three sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment at Hospital.

Bannerghatta Police Take Driver Into Custody

Following the accident, Bannerghatta police seized the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and took the driver, Sajina Begum, into custody.

A case has been registered at Bannerghatta Police Station in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the crash.