4 British Universities Invite Employers to First Placement Week at India Campuses
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) PAN India, November 3, 2026: The India campuses of four UK universities are offering employers invitation-only, early access to recruit postgraduate talent graduating in 2027. The participating cohorts comprise students from the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, the University of York Mumbai, University of Liverpool Bengaluru and the University of Aberdeen Mumbai. Employers can interview students and extend offer letters ahead of their graduation in 2027.
Convened by the global education company Emeritus, the UK Universities Placement Week is scheduled to be held by the end of November 2026. For the first time, the 4 campuses are providing employers with a structured opportunity to engage with over 250 students from their founding postgraduate cohorts, representing disciplines such as Finance, Technology, AI, Management and Creative Industries.
The cohorts include fresh graduates and professionals with prior work experience averaging between 2.4 and 3 years, giving CHROs, HR and talent acquisition teams, and business leaders an industry-aware talent pool with a stronger employability edge. Professional backgrounds span banking and financial services, IT and technology, consulting, finance, audit and accounting, sales, marketing and client roles, product and business analytics, and media and design. Academic backgrounds are equally varied, spanning engineering, computer science and technology, business and management, commerce and finance, and science.
Students further build their applied experience through live projects and industry tools before they graduate. Finance students, for example, are trained to bring AI and automation into financial analysis, audit, risk and data analysis, while management students apply AI to business analysis and operations. At the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, the MA Immersive Arts opens opportunities in immersive design and creative technology.
Each campus operates under the University Grants Commission’s regulations for foreign higher education institutions, introduced under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the campuses are aligned with the India-UK Vision 2035.
The programme may scale to include employers from select global markets in the next phase.
“Preparing students for the world of work is not simply about securing a first graduate role. It is about equipping them with the knowledge, skills and mindset to combine what they know with the ability to adapt, collaborate, solve complex problems and continue learning throughout their careers. The UK Universities Placement Week offers employers an opportunity to engage with postgraduate students who bring disciplinary expertise, practical experience and fresh perspectives on real-world challenges. At the University of Bristol’s Mumbai campus, we are committed to helping students apply their learning in meaningful professional settings while connecting employers with emerging talent across technology, finance, management and the creative industries,” said Professor Michelle Jones, Director and Executive Dean of the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost, University of York Mumbai said, “Employability is strengthened when students can connect what they learn through their university studies with the challenges and opportunities they will encounter in the workplace. Initiatives such as the UK Universities Placement Week create an important opportunity for employers to engage with emerging talent early, understand students’ capabilities and identify individuals who can contribute to their organisations. For our students, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate how their academic learning, practical experience and ability to think critically can translate into meaningful professional contributions and, ultimately, help build a good society.”
“India’s evolving higher education landscape is creating new opportunities to connect academic learning with industry needs. Through the UK Universities Placement Week, we aim to give employers early access to postgraduate talent with strong academic foundations and practical skills relevant to today’s workplace. Our students bring diverse perspectives and experience, along with the ability to apply their learning to real business challenges. By engaging with employers ahead of graduation, we hope to build meaningful connections that support students’ career journeys while helping organizations identify talent for their future needs.” said Professor Richard Grose, Provost, University of Liverpool Bengaluru.
Professor Marnie Campbell, Provost, University of Aberdeen Mumbai said, “Postgraduate education can play an important role in helping individuals build the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress in their careers. At the University of Aberdeen Mumbai, our student cohort brings a valuable combination of academic learning and, in many cases, prior professional experience. The UK Universities Placement Week provides a platform for employers to engage directly with this talent, understand their experience and capabilities, and explore how they can contribute to evolving business needs.”
“India’s talent pipeline is changing. Access to the right talent now depends on how early organisations engage with emerging talent. As education pathways evolve, companies are also looking beyond traditional campus recruitment cycles, and for the first time they can meet the founding cohorts of UK university campuses in India. The real test is quality of hire and time to productivity, and both are shaped by how early the relationship begins, before the requisition is raised. That is what we want to solve for with the UK Universities Placement Week. We are equally excited about what it enables for the ecosystem. Most hiring cycles in India close by August or September, and this opens a second hiring window in the year, alongside the traditional ones. It helps businesses plan their talent needs sooner, gives students greater visibility into career opportunities, and strengthens the skilled talent pipeline,” said Ganesh S, CHRO, Emeritus.
Each university follows curricula designed by its home campus, with the same academic assessment standards and degrees, so students earn the same qualifications as their peers in the UK. The campuses are also set up in close proximity to corporates and multinationals by design, so students tackle real-world challenges through live projects in corporate environments and practical assignments, strengthening their employability.
Employers can submit their interest by mid-November through ....
A centralised placement committee will review each request and hold screening sessions to align it with the organisation’s talent requirements. The universities then screen their students’ profiles against the roles, after which shortlisted Employers join the Placement Week to interview students across the 4 campuses (online or offline) and extend offer letters ahead of graduation.
Convened by the global education company Emeritus, the UK Universities Placement Week is scheduled to be held by the end of November 2026. For the first time, the 4 campuses are providing employers with a structured opportunity to engage with over 250 students from their founding postgraduate cohorts, representing disciplines such as Finance, Technology, AI, Management and Creative Industries.
The cohorts include fresh graduates and professionals with prior work experience averaging between 2.4 and 3 years, giving CHROs, HR and talent acquisition teams, and business leaders an industry-aware talent pool with a stronger employability edge. Professional backgrounds span banking and financial services, IT and technology, consulting, finance, audit and accounting, sales, marketing and client roles, product and business analytics, and media and design. Academic backgrounds are equally varied, spanning engineering, computer science and technology, business and management, commerce and finance, and science.
Students further build their applied experience through live projects and industry tools before they graduate. Finance students, for example, are trained to bring AI and automation into financial analysis, audit, risk and data analysis, while management students apply AI to business analysis and operations. At the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus, the MA Immersive Arts opens opportunities in immersive design and creative technology.
Each campus operates under the University Grants Commission’s regulations for foreign higher education institutions, introduced under India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the campuses are aligned with the India-UK Vision 2035.
The programme may scale to include employers from select global markets in the next phase.
“Preparing students for the world of work is not simply about securing a first graduate role. It is about equipping them with the knowledge, skills and mindset to combine what they know with the ability to adapt, collaborate, solve complex problems and continue learning throughout their careers. The UK Universities Placement Week offers employers an opportunity to engage with postgraduate students who bring disciplinary expertise, practical experience and fresh perspectives on real-world challenges. At the University of Bristol’s Mumbai campus, we are committed to helping students apply their learning in meaningful professional settings while connecting employers with emerging talent across technology, finance, management and the creative industries,” said Professor Michelle Jones, Director and Executive Dean of the University of Bristol Mumbai Enterprise Campus.
Professor Lindsay Oades, Provost, University of York Mumbai said, “Employability is strengthened when students can connect what they learn through their university studies with the challenges and opportunities they will encounter in the workplace. Initiatives such as the UK Universities Placement Week create an important opportunity for employers to engage with emerging talent early, understand students’ capabilities and identify individuals who can contribute to their organisations. For our students, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate how their academic learning, practical experience and ability to think critically can translate into meaningful professional contributions and, ultimately, help build a good society.”
“India’s evolving higher education landscape is creating new opportunities to connect academic learning with industry needs. Through the UK Universities Placement Week, we aim to give employers early access to postgraduate talent with strong academic foundations and practical skills relevant to today’s workplace. Our students bring diverse perspectives and experience, along with the ability to apply their learning to real business challenges. By engaging with employers ahead of graduation, we hope to build meaningful connections that support students’ career journeys while helping organizations identify talent for their future needs.” said Professor Richard Grose, Provost, University of Liverpool Bengaluru.
Professor Marnie Campbell, Provost, University of Aberdeen Mumbai said, “Postgraduate education can play an important role in helping individuals build the knowledge, skills and confidence to progress in their careers. At the University of Aberdeen Mumbai, our student cohort brings a valuable combination of academic learning and, in many cases, prior professional experience. The UK Universities Placement Week provides a platform for employers to engage directly with this talent, understand their experience and capabilities, and explore how they can contribute to evolving business needs.”
“India’s talent pipeline is changing. Access to the right talent now depends on how early organisations engage with emerging talent. As education pathways evolve, companies are also looking beyond traditional campus recruitment cycles, and for the first time they can meet the founding cohorts of UK university campuses in India. The real test is quality of hire and time to productivity, and both are shaped by how early the relationship begins, before the requisition is raised. That is what we want to solve for with the UK Universities Placement Week. We are equally excited about what it enables for the ecosystem. Most hiring cycles in India close by August or September, and this opens a second hiring window in the year, alongside the traditional ones. It helps businesses plan their talent needs sooner, gives students greater visibility into career opportunities, and strengthens the skilled talent pipeline,” said Ganesh S, CHRO, Emeritus.
Each university follows curricula designed by its home campus, with the same academic assessment standards and degrees, so students earn the same qualifications as their peers in the UK. The campuses are also set up in close proximity to corporates and multinationals by design, so students tackle real-world challenges through live projects in corporate environments and practical assignments, strengthening their employability.
Employers can submit their interest by mid-November through ....
A centralised placement committee will review each request and hold screening sessions to align it with the organisation’s talent requirements. The universities then screen their students’ profiles against the roles, after which shortlisted Employers join the Placement Week to interview students across the 4 campuses (online or offline) and extend offer letters ahead of graduation.
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