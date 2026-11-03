IIM Kozhikode Introduces Data Science and AI for Business Programme as Enterprises Look Beyond AI Pilots
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As Indian enterprises move artificial intelligence (AI) from experimentation towards wider deployment, the challenge is increasingly about execution: selecting valuable use cases, integrating AI into workflows and measuring business outcomes. EY’s The AIdea of India: Outlook 2026 found that 47% of surveyed Indian enterprises had multiple generative AI (GenAI) use cases live in production, while 23% remained at an early stage or in pilots.
The organisational challenge extends beyond technology. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 found that 63% of surveyed employers identified skills gaps as a major barrier to business transformation. Managers must connect Data Science, analytics, GenAI and Agentic AI to business decisions while evaluating results and governing adoption responsibly.
Addressing these challenges, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has introduced the Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and AI for Business. The seven-month online programme brings Data Science, business analytics, Machine Learning, Generative AI and Agentic AI into one structured curriculum, with a focus on evaluating business opportunities, measuring outcomes and integrating AI responsibly into enterprise workflows.
Connecting analytics with enterprise AI adoption
Structured across nine pillars and 25 modules, the curriculum covers Data Science, business analytics, Machine Learning (ML), GenAI and Agentic AI. It moves from analytical foundations to business applications, implementation and governance, with an emphasis on evaluating opportunities and translating technical capabilities into organisational value.
Key learning areas include:
•Data Science and analytics: Data preparation, visualisation, dashboards, performance metrics, forecasting and predictive and prescriptive analytics.
•AI and ML evaluation: Learning approaches, model performance, explainability and the relationship between analytical results and business outcomes.
•GenAI and Agentic AI: Enterprise applications, workflow design, agent planning, orchestration and opportunities for process automation.
•Cross-industry applications: Use cases spanning banking and financial services, healthcare, human resources, marketing, customer experience and product management.
•Enterprise adoption and governance: AI operating models, talent planning, data platforms, workflow integration, change management and responsible AI.
Measurement and governance are integral to this approach. The curriculum examines business-oriented model evaluation, human oversight, escalation mechanisms and audit trails. It also addresses governance frameworks, accountability, intellectual property, data leakage and regulatory considerations, including India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the EU AI Act, from a managerial perspective rather than as legal or compliance advice.
From concepts to practical application
The programme emphasises applying AI and analytics to business problems through two mini projects:
•Analytics-Business Dashboard Challenge: Apply data preparation, visualisation, KPI tracking and dashboard design to support data-driven decisions.
•GenAI Workflow Automation and Agentic AI Prototype: Design an AI-enabled workflow for a relevant business application.
The projects culminate in a Strategy & Integration Capstone, which requires participants to develop an enterprise AI integration plan addressing:
•AI opportunity assessment and value sizing
•Adoption planning, governance and controls
•Talent requirements and capability planning
•Leadership communication
The programme also includes five live masterclasses led by industry experts, covering analytics for decision-making, applied Python, Power BI and Tableau, moving ML applications into production using low-code tools, and building AI agents. These sessions complement pre-recorded modules delivered by IIM Kozhikode faculty and live doubt-clearing sessions led by industry experts. Masterclass topics are subject to change.
Designed for working professionals
The programme is intended for professionals looking to evaluate AI opportunities and connect them with business priorities, including:
•Mid-to-senior-level managers and business leaders
•Data, AI and analytics professionals
•Technology, functional and transformation professionals
•Consultants and entrepreneurs
IIM Kozhikode was ranked third in the Management category of the NIRF India Rankings 2025 and 76th globally in the Financial Times Open-Enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2025. The programme directors are Prof. M. P. Sebastian, Professor of Information Systems, and Prof. Vidushi Pandey, Associate Professor of Information Systems, at IIM Kozhikode. Programme directors may change.
Programme details
•Institution: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
•Duration: 7 months
•Start date: 22 December 2026
•Format: Self-paced online
•Weekly commitment: 7–8 hours
•Curriculum: 25 modules across 9 pillars
•Applied learning: 2 mini projects and 1 Strategy & Integration Capstone
•Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in any discipline; no mandatory work experience
•Programme fee: INR 1,89,000 + GST (AED 8,416)
•Credential: Certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode, subject to meeting programme requirements
As enterprises look to move AI beyond isolated deployments, the challenge is to connect technology choices with measurable outcomes, operational workflows and responsible implementation. By bringing analytics, AI applications and enterprise integration into a single curriculum, the programme addresses the managerial decisions that underpin this shift. Visit the link to explore the programme
The organisational challenge extends beyond technology. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 found that 63% of surveyed employers identified skills gaps as a major barrier to business transformation. Managers must connect Data Science, analytics, GenAI and Agentic AI to business decisions while evaluating results and governing adoption responsibly.
Addressing these challenges, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has introduced the Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and AI for Business. The seven-month online programme brings Data Science, business analytics, Machine Learning, Generative AI and Agentic AI into one structured curriculum, with a focus on evaluating business opportunities, measuring outcomes and integrating AI responsibly into enterprise workflows.
Connecting analytics with enterprise AI adoption
Structured across nine pillars and 25 modules, the curriculum covers Data Science, business analytics, Machine Learning (ML), GenAI and Agentic AI. It moves from analytical foundations to business applications, implementation and governance, with an emphasis on evaluating opportunities and translating technical capabilities into organisational value.
Key learning areas include:
•Data Science and analytics: Data preparation, visualisation, dashboards, performance metrics, forecasting and predictive and prescriptive analytics.
•AI and ML evaluation: Learning approaches, model performance, explainability and the relationship between analytical results and business outcomes.
•GenAI and Agentic AI: Enterprise applications, workflow design, agent planning, orchestration and opportunities for process automation.
•Cross-industry applications: Use cases spanning banking and financial services, healthcare, human resources, marketing, customer experience and product management.
•Enterprise adoption and governance: AI operating models, talent planning, data platforms, workflow integration, change management and responsible AI.
Measurement and governance are integral to this approach. The curriculum examines business-oriented model evaluation, human oversight, escalation mechanisms and audit trails. It also addresses governance frameworks, accountability, intellectual property, data leakage and regulatory considerations, including India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the EU AI Act, from a managerial perspective rather than as legal or compliance advice.
From concepts to practical application
The programme emphasises applying AI and analytics to business problems through two mini projects:
•Analytics-Business Dashboard Challenge: Apply data preparation, visualisation, KPI tracking and dashboard design to support data-driven decisions.
•GenAI Workflow Automation and Agentic AI Prototype: Design an AI-enabled workflow for a relevant business application.
The projects culminate in a Strategy & Integration Capstone, which requires participants to develop an enterprise AI integration plan addressing:
•AI opportunity assessment and value sizing
•Adoption planning, governance and controls
•Talent requirements and capability planning
•Leadership communication
The programme also includes five live masterclasses led by industry experts, covering analytics for decision-making, applied Python, Power BI and Tableau, moving ML applications into production using low-code tools, and building AI agents. These sessions complement pre-recorded modules delivered by IIM Kozhikode faculty and live doubt-clearing sessions led by industry experts. Masterclass topics are subject to change.
Designed for working professionals
The programme is intended for professionals looking to evaluate AI opportunities and connect them with business priorities, including:
•Mid-to-senior-level managers and business leaders
•Data, AI and analytics professionals
•Technology, functional and transformation professionals
•Consultants and entrepreneurs
IIM Kozhikode was ranked third in the Management category of the NIRF India Rankings 2025 and 76th globally in the Financial Times Open-Enrolment Executive Education Rankings 2025. The programme directors are Prof. M. P. Sebastian, Professor of Information Systems, and Prof. Vidushi Pandey, Associate Professor of Information Systems, at IIM Kozhikode. Programme directors may change.
Programme details
•Institution: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
•Duration: 7 months
•Start date: 22 December 2026
•Format: Self-paced online
•Weekly commitment: 7–8 hours
•Curriculum: 25 modules across 9 pillars
•Applied learning: 2 mini projects and 1 Strategy & Integration Capstone
•Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in any discipline; no mandatory work experience
•Programme fee: INR 1,89,000 + GST (AED 8,416)
•Credential: Certificate of completion from IIM Kozhikode, subject to meeting programme requirements
As enterprises look to move AI beyond isolated deployments, the challenge is to connect technology choices with measurable outcomes, operational workflows and responsible implementation. By bringing analytics, AI applications and enterprise integration into a single curriculum, the programme addresses the managerial decisions that underpin this shift. Visit the link to explore the programme
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