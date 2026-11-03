QUE Universe Introduces QUE Luxe, Its New Luxury Eyewear Collection, Bringing Indian Design and Contemporary Style to the Festive Season
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NEW DELHI, November 3, 2026 - QUE Universe, India's fast-growing fashion eyewear and lifestyle brand, has introduced QUE Luxe, its new Made in India luxury eyewear collection featuring 10 distinctive styles, ahead of the festive season. As India prepares its festive wardrobes for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and other celebrations, the collection brings contemporary eyewear into occasion dressing. These styles complement traditional and contemporary outfits while adding a refined finishing touch to festive looks. The range also offers gifting options for those looking to choose something distinctive and style-led for their loved ones.
India's eyewear market, with the sunglasses segment valued at approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2024 within a broader eyewear market of roughly USD 10.4 billion, reflects the growing place of eyewear in fashion and personal styling. As consumers increasingly view sunglasses as an everyday fashion accessory, QUE Universe aims to contribute to this shift by making eyewear an integral part of India's fashion and lifestyle choices. Guided by its philosophy, "Designed with intent. Created for a world that never stands still," the brand brings contemporary design and functionality together to cater to evolving style preferences and individual expression.
Talking about the launch, Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder and CEO of QUE Universe, said, "Festivals are all about celebrating, dressing up, and exchanging thoughtful gifts. They bring out the joy of experimenting with personal style, whether it is finding something special for yourself or choosing a gift for someone you love. At QUE, we wanted this collection to capture that spirit while staying true to our philosophy that detail is a discipline. From premium acetate selection to precision cutting, expert shaping, and the final finish, every step matters. As an Indian brand, we take pride in creating eyewear that is Made in India and Designed with intent. Through this collection, we hope to make eyewear a part of festive celebrations and everyday self-expression."
The collection features 10 styles: QUE DAHAK, QUE CHITTI, QUE KHAMOSH, QUE PEHLU, QUE MAYUR, QUE JAAM, QUE TIMIR, QUE SHEERA, QUE SAKHT and QUE ZARD. Rooted in Indian vocabulary, the names bring a distinct cultural touch to the collection, reflecting the brand's intent to bring elements of Indian identity into contemporary eyewear. Each frame follows a defined production process, beginning with premium acetate sheet selection, followed by precision cutting, expert shaping, and careful finishing. QUE's "More Than a Frame" approach brings together functional features such as UV400 protection, polarised lens options and considered materials. The sunglasses also come with a three-month limited warranty.
The collection is available on the brand's
India's eyewear market, with the sunglasses segment valued at approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2024 within a broader eyewear market of roughly USD 10.4 billion, reflects the growing place of eyewear in fashion and personal styling. As consumers increasingly view sunglasses as an everyday fashion accessory, QUE Universe aims to contribute to this shift by making eyewear an integral part of India's fashion and lifestyle choices. Guided by its philosophy, "Designed with intent. Created for a world that never stands still," the brand brings contemporary design and functionality together to cater to evolving style preferences and individual expression.
Talking about the launch, Shashank Saurabh, Co-Founder and CEO of QUE Universe, said, "Festivals are all about celebrating, dressing up, and exchanging thoughtful gifts. They bring out the joy of experimenting with personal style, whether it is finding something special for yourself or choosing a gift for someone you love. At QUE, we wanted this collection to capture that spirit while staying true to our philosophy that detail is a discipline. From premium acetate selection to precision cutting, expert shaping, and the final finish, every step matters. As an Indian brand, we take pride in creating eyewear that is Made in India and Designed with intent. Through this collection, we hope to make eyewear a part of festive celebrations and everyday self-expression."
The collection features 10 styles: QUE DAHAK, QUE CHITTI, QUE KHAMOSH, QUE PEHLU, QUE MAYUR, QUE JAAM, QUE TIMIR, QUE SHEERA, QUE SAKHT and QUE ZARD. Rooted in Indian vocabulary, the names bring a distinct cultural touch to the collection, reflecting the brand's intent to bring elements of Indian identity into contemporary eyewear. Each frame follows a defined production process, beginning with premium acetate sheet selection, followed by precision cutting, expert shaping, and careful finishing. QUE's "More Than a Frame" approach brings together functional features such as UV400 protection, polarised lens options and considered materials. The sunglasses also come with a three-month limited warranty.
The collection is available on the brand's
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