Education Is Becoming A Key Factor In Greece Golden Visa Decisions

Athens, Greece - 3 November, 2026 - For some families, the Greece Golden Visa is part of a plan that extends well beyond residency or property ownership. They are considering how a foothold in Greece could support their children's education, give them access to international curricula, and create more options for the future.

Families are looking beyond property returns

According to Get Golden Visa, education and lifestyle priorities were the main motivation behind one in five Greek real estat investments made through the program in the past 12 months. Rather than beginning with potential rental income or property appreciation, some internationally mobile families are first asking where their children could study and what opportunities that location might offer.

That shift is changing how families assess residency options. Their decision may involve not only buying a home or securing residency rights, but also considering schools, safety, lifestyle and the possibility of living in Greece in the years ahead.

Athens schools are shaping location choices

International schools, especially in Athens, are attracting growing interest. Some are nearing capacity for the September 2026 intake, making school availability an increasingly important part of families' decisions about where to live and buy property.

“Residency is increasingly being considered within a longer term plan for children,” said İdil Hamzadi, Greece Director at Get Golden Visa.“Families are assessing schools, lifestyle, safety and the flexibility they may have in the future alongside the investment.”

Greece's education offer is expanding

Greece's broader education landscape is also developing. Reforms introduced in 2024 established a clearer framework for foreign universities to operate through partnerships. English-language programs are becoming more widely available, while international institutions explore opportunities in the country.

For families seeking an education option in Europe, these changes may make Greece worth considering even if they are not ready to move there full time.

Some applications are centered on a child's future

The trend is especially visible among families with one child. Get Golden Visa reports a 35 to 40% increase in applications from this group that are structured around the child's long term future.

In some cases, the child is named as the main applicant, with the parents included in the application. This may help preserve the child's residency status when they are no longer eligible to be considered a dependent.

A broader role for the Greece Golden Visa

Traditionally, the Greece Golden Visa has been associated with property investment and the opportunity to secure European residency. For families with education in mind, its appeal can also lie in the possibility of establishing a base in Greece, accessing international schooling and giving the next generation more choices.

About Get Golden Visa

Founded in 2014, Get Golden Visa is a global mobility and residency-by-investment consultancy. The company advises individuals and families exploring residency and citizenship programs in multiple countries, including investment options, applications, documentation and relocation. Get Golden Visa has offices in London, Lisbon, Athens and Istanbul.