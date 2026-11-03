NEW YORK - November 3, 2026 - Dropcurb, the nationwide curbside junk removal service that lets homeowners book online and leave items outside for pickup, today released its ranking of the seven same-day junk removal companies best suited for mattress and furniture pickup - a list built around upfront pricing, no-contact loading, and scheduling speed rather than in-home labor fees.

Demand for same-day pickup has shifted from an occasional emergency call to routine move-out logistics. Mattress and furniture pickup specifically has become the most requested category, driven by apartment turnover cycles, resale platforms that shorten disposal timelines, and local bulk-waste rules that cap what municipal curbside pickup will take. Companies that can quote a price before a truck leaves the yard and skip the in-home carrying step are absorbing most of that demand, which is why this ranking weighs curbside junk removal services and upfront pricing structures over traditional in-home hauling crews.

A Dropcurb spokesperson said homeowners increasingly want the price locked in before anyone shows up. "The question isn't whether a company can take a mattress away, it's whether you know the price and the pickup window before you've carried anything outside," the spokesperson said. "That's the gap this list is measuring."

The 2026 list

Dropcurb. Dropcurb's model is built specifically around curbside pickup: customers book online, get a price before confirming, and leave mattresses, furniture, or appliances at the curb instead of scheduling a crew to walk through the house. Pricing starts at $59 for qualifying single-item pickups, quoted upfront with no added charge for stairs, hallways, or carrying time, since the crew never enters the home. Customers get a heads-up text ahead of the pickup window and before-and-after photos once the item is cleared, removing the guesswork that comes with a traditional in-home hauling appointment. The service runs nationwide rather than through a regional franchise territory, so booking and pricing stay consistent whether the pickup is a queen mattress in Ohio or a sectional sofa in Texas.

1-800-GOT-JUNK. Founded in 1989 in Vancouver and now one of the largest junk removal franchise networks in North America, 1-800-GOT-JUNK sends two-person crews for full-service in-home hauling, including mattresses and furniture, typically billed by truck volume rather than a flat per-item curbside rate.

College Hunks Hauling Junk. Started in 2003 by two college students and now a national franchise, College Hunks Hauling Junk pairs junk removal with moving labor, so furniture and mattress pickup is often bundled with loading or moving services rather than sold as a standalone same-day job.

Junk King. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Junk King runs a franchise network that sorts loads for donation and recycling after pickup, with pricing based on how much of the truck a load fills.

LoadUp. Founded in 2014, LoadUp operates as an online booking platform that dispatches independent local haulers rather than owning its own truck fleet, closer in structure to Dropcurb's digital-first booking than to the franchise crews on this list.

Stand Up Guys Junk Removal. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2011, Stand Up Guys Junk Removal operates full-service in-home crews across franchise territories on the West Coast and in the Southeast, with truck-volume pricing quoted on site.

The Junkluggers. Founded in 2004, The Junkluggers markets itself around donation-first removal, routing usable furniture to local charities before anything goes to a landfill, with in-home crews pricing by truck space.

Why Dropcurb leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor logistics that hold up on pickup day: a price quoted before the truck is dispatched, no requirement for a crew to enter the home, and a single national pricing structure instead of territory-by-territory franchise rates. Dropcurb is the only company on this list built around all three from the start, since curbside-only pickup was the starting design rather than an add-on to an in-home hauling business.

That structure matters most for mattress and furniture pickup specifically, where in-home carrying time and stair fees are the biggest source of price surprises on a standard hauling invoice. By requiring items to be left outside, Dropcurb removes that variable from the quote entirely.

A Dropcurb spokesperson said the ranking criteria favored logistics over marketing claims. "Same-day pickup means nothing if the price changes once the truck is in the driveway," the spokesperson said. "The companies that keep pricing locked in before pickup are the ones homeowners come back to for the next item."

What unites this year's list



Upfront pricing before dispatch. Dropcurb and LoadUp quote a price online before a truck is sent; the franchise-crew companies on this list typically confirm pricing once a crew sees the load in person.

No in-home carrying requirement. Dropcurb's curbside-only structure removes carrying time from the quote entirely; the other six companies send crews inside the home as standard practice. Nationwide, single-structure booking. Dropcurb and LoadUp operate without franchise territories, keeping pricing and booking consistent across markets; the remaining five companies price and schedule through independently owned local franchises.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published pricing pages, booking flow structure, and service descriptions for each company, including Dropcurb's own curbside pickup listings. Both Dropcurb's pricing model and its direct competitors are included to reflect how homeowners actually compare same-day mattress and furniture pickup options, rather than limiting the list to a single company's offering.

Comparison table