Compass Point Media LLC Introduces Maravessa Skincare Line With Every Product Priced At 35 Dollars Or Less

MENAFN - GetNews)""We started Maravessa because we saw a gap between what people were paying for quality skincare and what they actually needed to pay. Our thirty-five-dollar price cap is not a promotional gimmick. It is a permanent commitment to making effective personal care accessible to a wider audience." - Spokesperson, Compass Point Media LLC"Maravessa, an independent beauty brand operated by Compass Point Media LLC, has launched a full skincare and personal care lineup with a strict price ceiling of thirty-five dollars per product. The collection is now available for shipping to customers across four countries through the brand's online storefront.

Buffalo, New York - November 3, 2026 - Compass Point Media LLC has officially launched Maravessa, an independent beauty and personal care brand designed around a straightforward pricing philosophy: no product in the lineup exceeds thirty-five dollars. The brand's full catalog is now available for purchase at shopmaravessa, with shipping offered to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The Maravessa product line spans several categories within the beauty and personal care space. Among the initial offerings are Sun-Free Glow tan patches, which provide a sunless application method for achieving an even skin tone. The V-Line Lifting Mask targets facial contouring through a mask-based format. The No.9 NAD+ Toner joins the collection as a liquid skincare step designed for daily use, while the Instant Face Tightener Cream rounds out the facial care range with a cream-based option for on-the-spot application.

Beyond facial skincare, Maravessa has also introduced the 7 Days Tea Tree Ginger nail care product, extending the brand's reach into nail and hand care. Each item in the lineup adheres to the same pricing structure, keeping the entire catalog at or below the thirty-five-dollar mark.

The brand's target demographic is women between the ages of twenty-five and seventy, a broad range that reflects the company's intent to serve multiple generations rather than narrowing its focus to a single age bracket. By maintaining a consistent price point across all products, Maravessa positions itself as an alternative to higher-priced competitors that often market similar product types at significantly greater cost.

Compass Point Media LLC developed the Maravessa brand with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer distribution. The company operates its storefront exclusively through shopmaravessa, bypassing traditional retail channels in favor of an online model that allows the brand to manage costs and pass savings along to buyers. International shipping to four countries from launch day signals the company's intention to build a global customer base from the outset rather than scaling gradually from a single market.

The decision to cap pricing at thirty-five dollars applies uniformly across the product range, regardless of formulation complexity or packaging. This approach distinguishes Maravessa from many competitors in the beauty space, where product prices often vary widely within a single brand's catalog. The flat ceiling is intended to simplify the purchasing decision for consumers who may otherwise compare prices across multiple products and brands before committing to a purchase.

Industry observers have noted a growing consumer preference for straightforward pricing in beauty and personal care. As the market continues to expand with new entrants, brands that communicate their value proposition clearly tend to generate stronger initial interest from first-time buyers. Maravessa's pricing model aligns with this broader trend, offering a clear and easily understood framework that requires no coupon codes, membership fees, or minimum order thresholds.

The brand's product development process focused on creating items that serve distinct purposes within a daily personal care routine. Each product addresses a specific application, from tanning and facial masking to toning, tightening, and nail care. This approach allows customers to select individual products based on their own needs rather than requiring them to purchase bundled sets or complete regimens.

Compass Point Media LLC has indicated that additional products may be added to the Maravessa lineup in the future, though no specific timeline or product categories have been announced. Any future additions would be expected to follow the same pricing structure that defines the current collection.

About Us

Compass Point Media LLC operates the Maravessa brand, an independent beauty and personal care line sold exclusively through shopmaravessa. The company offers a curated range of skincare and nail care products, all priced at thirty-five dollars or less, with shipping available to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

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