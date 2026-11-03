Amman Campaign Encourages Bus Passengers To Read During Commutes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Greater Amman Municipality and the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation launched a campaign Tuesday to encourage public transport passengers to read during their commutes by accessing the foundation's e-library.

Launched at the Jordan Museum Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station, the "The Book: Your Travel Companion" campaign seeks to make cultural and educational content more accessible, promote reading and turn daily journeys into opportunities for learning.

Passengers can access the e-library directly through a QR code displayed in campaign materials on BRT and Amman Bus vehicles and at waiting stations. Short awareness messages and a consistent visual identity will encourage riders to explore the library's varied content.

City Manager Nabil Jariri, representing the chairman of the municipality's committee, described cooperation with the foundation as a successful public-private partnership supporting community and cultural development.

He said the initiative would help turn public transport into a space for learning, making reading accessible to all segments of society. Providing access to an e-library during journeys would also promote digital reading, innovation and lifelong learning, he added.

Foundation CEO Valentina Kassisieh said the campaign reflects its vision of making knowledge an integral part of daily life and bringing books beyond traditional settings into the places people use every day.

Reading should not be confined to leisure time or a particular location, she said. Daily commutes can instead become opportunities to learn, reflect and discover new ideas.

Kassisieh said the initiative goes beyond providing e-books to affirming the right of access to knowledge and removing barriers to cultural and learning resources.

She added that quality of life in modern cities depends not only on efficient services and facilities, but also on environments that encourage knowledge, creativity and cultural interaction. Integrating reading into public transport adds a cultural and human dimension to the city and makes public spaces places where knowledge can be created and shared.

//Petra// NQ