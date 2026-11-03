Zelensky, Merz Hold Talks In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader was welcomed with military honors at the Federal Chancellery, according to Ukrinform's correspondent in Germany.

The official welcoming ceremony for Zelensky and Merz began at around 12:30 local time in the courtyard of the Federal Chancellery.

According to the visit program, face-to-face talks between Zelensky and Merz began following the ceremony. A meeting between the two countries' delegations over a working lunch is also scheduled.

A joint press conference by Zelensky and Merz is scheduled for 14:00 at the Federal Chancellery.

In the afternoon, the Ukrainian leader is also due to meet with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The program includes Zelensky signing the guest book, introductions of the two countries' delegations, and talks over dinner.

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