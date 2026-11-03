Russian Forces Attack Agricultural Enterprise In Zhytomyr Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues to strike civilian facilities in the Zhytomyr region. During an air raid alert, one of the agricultural enterprises in the Liubar community came under attack by strike drones," the official said.

According to him, three people were injured in the attack, one of them seriously.

The injured are in hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Russian forces damage DTEK facility in southern Odesa region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Zhytomyr region overnight on November 3, leaving consumers in 130 settlements without electricity.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor Office of Ukraine