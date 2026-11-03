Full Professor and Chair in Sustainability, Academic Research Lead at the Centre for Sustainable Innovation (CSI), University of Salford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Professor Vahid Vahidinasab is Chair in Sustainability at Salford Business School. He has two decades of experience in academia and industry and held academic, research, and leadership roles at various institutions including the University of Salford, Nottingham Trent University, the EPSRC National Centre for Energy Systems Integration, Niroo Research Institute, and Shahid Beheshti University. His passion is to contribute to the development of resilient and self-sustaining communities while supporting people's empowerment. He has published his studies in high-profile and prestigious journals and other recognised forms of disseminating the research outputs in 200+ books, articles, and technical reports for expert and non-expert audiences. His research is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Professor Vahidinasab is the University of Salford Principal Investigator on the Horizon Europe-UKRI €10.5m DriVe2X project (, where he leads research on new energy and flexibility markets for electric vehicles in the communities and cities. He is also leading the innovative business models and the techno-economic assessments of the pilot studies of the project in the Isle of Wight in a close collaboration with businesses and local stakeholders.

He has extensive experience in working on and delivering UKRI, Horizon EU, H2020, and international research and innovation projects, and a proven track record of managing complex technical pilot demonstrations, stakeholder engagement activities, and community collaboration. He has a demonstrated track record in the development of innovative, open-source tools and software solutions for optimizing and managing microgrids, nano grids, and shared energy community assets, along with a market-based solution for cost sharing, enabling secure and private peer-to-peer energy sharing/trading, and distributed management and control of energy systems and e-mobility assets. With consideration of end-user preferences and comforts, his research focuses on AI-driven forecasting and autonomous optimization of production, consumption, and stationary storage/EV-storage for households, communities, and grids. He has strong ties to local and national governmental bodies, businesses, and communities (rural and urban) in the UK.

Professor Vahidinasab is the Vice Chair of the IEEE PES Chapter Awards, Member of IEEE PES Long Range Planning Committee, Vice Chair of the UK and Ireland IEEE Industry Applications Society, a Senior Member of the IEEE, and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Springer Smart Grids and Sustainable Energy, an Editor of the IEEE Transactions on Power Systems, and Subject Editor of IET Smart Grid as well as IET Generation, Transmission, and Distribution for microgrids. He is the recipient of the NTU Vice-Chancellor Research Excellence Award and the IEEE PES Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award in 2023.



2024–present Full Professor and Chair in Sustainability, University of Salford

2020–2024 Associate Professor, Nottingham Trent University

2018–2020 Senior research associate, Newcastle University

2016–2018 Pro-vice-chancellor, Niroo/Electric Power Research Institute 2014–2016 Associate Pro-vice-chancellor for Research, Niroo/Electric Power Research Institute



2019 Newcastle University, Smart Grids 2010 Iran University of Science and technology, Power and Energy Systems

ExperienceEducationHonours

The Vice-Chancellor Research Excellence Award 2023 | IEEE PES Chapter Outstanding Engineer Award