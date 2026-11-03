Lukashenko Warns Ukraine War Could Trigger Global Nuclear Conflict
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Tuesday that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war could escalate into a third world war unless efforts to reach a peaceful settlement succeed.
“If we do not stop now in Ukraine – as (US President Donald) Trump himself suggests – if we fail to halt and instead continue down the path of escalation, we will inevitably end up in a third world war,” Lukashenko said while addressing the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in the Belarusian capital.
He praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring the conflict to an end, arguing that although some of his policies were “polarizing the world,” his actions were “essentially keeping the world from a third world war.” Lukashenko warned that such a confrontation could involve nuclear weapons.
“And you can't hide from this across the ocean,” Lukashenko said, suggesting that Trump deserved a peace prize for the “simple reason” that he might “prevent the Europeans from unleashing a nuclear conflict.”
The Belarusian leader also expressed confidence that the war would conclude “in the coming months,” pointing to growing war fatigue as a factor that could encourage an end to the fighting.
He reaffirmed Minsk’s willingness to help facilitate a settlement, including by providing a venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, he cautioned against efforts to involve Belarus directly in the conflict.
Lukashenko also welcomed a recent six-day ceasefire arrangement in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The agreement, which concluded at 2100 GMT on Sunday, was intended to halt hostilities temporarily. He highlighted the involvement of human rights commissioners from both countries in supporting the pause.
“We need to move in this direction. We must expand such corridors and identify points where de-escalation is possible,” he said, urging the parties to build on localized arrangements that could reduce tensions.
Turning to broader regional security, Lukashenko described the development of a sustainable framework for security and prosperity across Eurasia as a “real necessity,” saying its benefits would extend beyond the region.
“First and foremost, we must stop saber-rattling within our shared Eurasian home. Who could possibly object to that? No one. Everyone is in favor. Everyone is apprehensive about the future and the prospect of escalation,” he said, while also calling for an end to unilateral sanctions.
Lukashenko further argued that the international system was increasingly governed by the “law of force” rather than international law, saying the trend was particularly evident within the United Nations.
“With all due respect to the organization, there is a lot of talk, but practically nothing gets done. The League of Nations – which the UN eventually replaced – collapsed precisely because it was unable to prevent the Second World War. I fear that the UN is destined for the same fate. I would hate for that to happen,” he added.
“If we do not stop now in Ukraine – as (US President Donald) Trump himself suggests – if we fail to halt and instead continue down the path of escalation, we will inevitably end up in a third world war,” Lukashenko said while addressing the fourth Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in the Belarusian capital.
He praised US President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring the conflict to an end, arguing that although some of his policies were “polarizing the world,” his actions were “essentially keeping the world from a third world war.” Lukashenko warned that such a confrontation could involve nuclear weapons.
“And you can't hide from this across the ocean,” Lukashenko said, suggesting that Trump deserved a peace prize for the “simple reason” that he might “prevent the Europeans from unleashing a nuclear conflict.”
The Belarusian leader also expressed confidence that the war would conclude “in the coming months,” pointing to growing war fatigue as a factor that could encourage an end to the fighting.
He reaffirmed Minsk’s willingness to help facilitate a settlement, including by providing a venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, he cautioned against efforts to involve Belarus directly in the conflict.
Lukashenko also welcomed a recent six-day ceasefire arrangement in Oleshky, a Russian-controlled city in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. The agreement, which concluded at 2100 GMT on Sunday, was intended to halt hostilities temporarily. He highlighted the involvement of human rights commissioners from both countries in supporting the pause.
“We need to move in this direction. We must expand such corridors and identify points where de-escalation is possible,” he said, urging the parties to build on localized arrangements that could reduce tensions.
Turning to broader regional security, Lukashenko described the development of a sustainable framework for security and prosperity across Eurasia as a “real necessity,” saying its benefits would extend beyond the region.
“First and foremost, we must stop saber-rattling within our shared Eurasian home. Who could possibly object to that? No one. Everyone is in favor. Everyone is apprehensive about the future and the prospect of escalation,” he said, while also calling for an end to unilateral sanctions.
Lukashenko further argued that the international system was increasingly governed by the “law of force” rather than international law, saying the trend was particularly evident within the United Nations.
“With all due respect to the organization, there is a lot of talk, but practically nothing gets done. The League of Nations – which the UN eventually replaced – collapsed precisely because it was unable to prevent the Second World War. I fear that the UN is destined for the same fate. I would hate for that to happen,” he added.
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