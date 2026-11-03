IMS Legal Strategies Continues Life Care Planning Expansion To Support Its Growth Strategy With Addition Of Medical & Life Care Consulting Services

DALLAS – (November 3, 2026) – IMS Legal Strategies (IMS) announces a new expansion of its fast-growing Life Care Planning services and a continuation of its overall growth strategy, with the acquisition of Medical & Life Care Consulting Services (MLCC), the well-established, multi-discipline firm based in Massachusetts that works throughout New England and nationally. All members of the MLCC team will join IMS.

With a 25-year track record, MLCC offers expert nurse case management services for adults and children, as well as Life Care Planning services that include medical cost projections, vocational expertise, and specialized reports for injured veterans and social security recipients.

“Life Care Planning and related services have become an increased priority for our clients, and we are growing our capabilities to meet that demand, as well as staying ahead of our clients' needs at every stage of the legal timeline,” said James Crane, CEO of IMS Legal Strategies.“MLCC brings us a commitment to the values of quality and client service that matches our standards and fits all of our criteria for an addition to our company. We are now becoming a destination for Life Care Planning as well as the core services that complement it, like case management.”

IMS' vision is to elevate its clients' legal strategies at every stage, helping them solve complex challenges related to disputes by providing real-time expertise anywhere in the world.

“I continue to be impressed with IMS's philosophies and the team assembled there that is committed to patient advocacy,” said Cynthia Bourbeau RN, CRRN, CCM, CNLCP®, CHLCP®, founder of MLCC.“Joining IMS will allow our professionals to reach more people around the country who can benefit from our experience. This was clearly the best option to be able to participate in growth that meets more needs.”

Terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

About IMS Legal Strategies

IMS Legal Strategies is a trusted partner to law firms and corporations worldwide, providing the expertise and technology needed to solve complex challenges and position disputes for the best possible outcomes. Our integrated consulting and expert witness solutions span the full litigation lifecycle, helping clients develop informed strategies and present cohesive narratives. We maintain rigorous procedures to protect confidentiality, expert credibility, and case integrity.

The IMS team brings decades of experience in more than 70,000 cases and 6,500 trials. Together, we win. Visit imslegal for more.

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