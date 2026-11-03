Hours Before Midterm Elections, Trump Bombs Iran's Qeshm Island

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump administration launched a new bombing attack on Iranian territory Monday night, striking Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on the eve of the US midterms amid mounting fears of a massive post-election assault.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the strikes, which a US official characterized as a“defensive measure” in response to Iran's use of surface-to-air missiles against American forces that have been waging a war against Iran since February. The Journal noted that“in one instance on Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired a surface-to-air missile at a US jet fighter, which fired back in self-defense.”

The US military did not publicly announce the attack on Qeshm Island, which came hours before American voters were set to head to the polls to decide whether President Donald Trump's party should remain in control of Congress. The Journal reported that the Trump administration had“purposefully” been keeping its recent campaign of smaller-scale strikes on Iran quiet“so as not to signal any intention of resuming major combat operations.”