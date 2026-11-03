Turkish Group Prepares Agricultural Chemicals Plant in Uzbekistan
(MENAFN) Turkish investment group OYAK plans to begin operating an agricultural chemicals manufacturing facility in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, next year, with the project intended to serve as an export center for markets across Central Asia.
The Hektas Asia LLC complex, situated in the Uzbek-Turkish Organized Industrial Zone, is expected to strengthen industrial cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The facility will manufacture advanced agricultural chemicals through an investment partnership involving capital from Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Oman.
OYAK Holding CEO Murat Yalcintas said Uzbekistan's investment environment, ongoing reforms and strategic geographic position were creating substantial opportunities and attracting growing interest from Turkish businesses.
The plant will manufacture high-tech agricultural chemicals and crop protection products under a joint arrangement with UzOman Investment, Yalcintas said.
“We aim to contribute to regional food supply security, boost the local production capacity, and support Uzbekistan’s goal of becoming a major export hub for Central Asian markets,” he said.
“This investment reflects OYAK’s vision to establish a sustainable production infrastructure within Turkic republics and drive regional growth,” he added.
Separately, OYAK has joined forces with China Investment Corporation, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Uzbekistan's Fund for Reconstruction and Development through the Central Asia and Caucasus Private Equity Fund (CACPEF).
The investment platform is designed to channel long-term financing into manufacturing, industrial projects and infrastructure development throughout Central Asia.
The Hektas Asia LLC complex, situated in the Uzbek-Turkish Organized Industrial Zone, is expected to strengthen industrial cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan. The facility will manufacture advanced agricultural chemicals through an investment partnership involving capital from Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Oman.
OYAK Holding CEO Murat Yalcintas said Uzbekistan's investment environment, ongoing reforms and strategic geographic position were creating substantial opportunities and attracting growing interest from Turkish businesses.
The plant will manufacture high-tech agricultural chemicals and crop protection products under a joint arrangement with UzOman Investment, Yalcintas said.
“We aim to contribute to regional food supply security, boost the local production capacity, and support Uzbekistan’s goal of becoming a major export hub for Central Asian markets,” he said.
“This investment reflects OYAK’s vision to establish a sustainable production infrastructure within Turkic republics and drive regional growth,” he added.
Separately, OYAK has joined forces with China Investment Corporation, the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Uzbekistan's Fund for Reconstruction and Development through the Central Asia and Caucasus Private Equity Fund (CACPEF).
The investment platform is designed to channel long-term financing into manufacturing, industrial projects and infrastructure development throughout Central Asia.
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