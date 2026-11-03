Uzbekistan Unveils $7.8B Investment Program For Bukhara Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has launched 55 investment projects worth $654 million and started construction on another 90 projects valued at $7.1 billion in the Bukhara region, as part of a broader $7.8 billion development program covering industry, energy, tourism and infrastructure during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the region on Tuesday, November 3.

According to the presidential press service, the projects were presented during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Bukhara region, where he attended a ceremony marking the launch of new facilities and the start of construction on future developments.

The program includes 145 projects across petrochemicals, textiles, construction materials, machinery, energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, logistics, agriculture, food production, housing and tourism.

The initiatives involve investors from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Türkiye, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and India, as well as the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and domestic businesses.

Once implemented, the projects are expected to create more than 14,000 jobs, generate annual industrial output worth 22 trillion soums (about $1.84 billion) and support exports of $510 million.

Mirziyoyev said the region had attracted $9.5 billion in foreign investment over the past nine years, resulting in the establishment of more than 6,000 production facilities and the creation of 120,000 permanent jobs.