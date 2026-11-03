Futurionex Adds South Africa FSCA-Authorized FSP Licensed Entity, Further Strengthening Global Compliance

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurionex, a global multi-asset CFD trading platform, just announced it has completed the acquisition of a financial services firm authorized by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), bringing the licensed entity into its business fold to further strengthen its regional operations and compliance setup.

According to the FSCA's official public records, the licensed entity is FUTURIONEX DIGITAL TRADING (PTY) LTD, Financial Services Provider (FSP) number 54161, with regulatory status showing as "Authorised." Specific scope of authorization and applicable conditions are subject to the regulator's official records.

South Africa is one of Africa's key financial markets, with a relatively mature financial services system and regulatory framework. This acquisition helps Futurionex further refine its local business structure and supports its subsequent regional operations and service system development.

Compliance governance has always been a core part of Futurionex's long-term strategy. The platform takes the laws and regulatory requirements of different jurisdictions seriously, and continues to strengthen its compliance framework across key areas like legal entity management, KYC, AML, disclosure, risk control, and internal governance - keeping business operations aligned with applicable regulatory requirements.

As a global multi-asset CFD trading platform, Futurionex offers CFD trading across stocks, indices, forex, precious metals, and commodities - connecting multiple financial markets through one unified trading environment and giving users diversified ways to participate in the markets. The platform keeps building out key infrastructure: trading systems, market data processing, order execution, unified account management, and risk control. It's also stepping up account security, data protection, risk monitoring, and business continuity management to support trading needs across different market conditions.

The addition of a new South Africa FSCA-authorized FSP licensed entity marks an important step forward for Futurionex in advancing regional business growth and compliance governance. Going forward, the platform will continue optimizing its trading technology, risk management, user services, and regional operations in line with different markets and applicable requirements-driving global business growth and compliance governance forward together.

Contact Person: Maria Souza

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