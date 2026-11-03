IBN Introduces North America Media Network: Expanding News Distribution Across The U.S. And Canada
The IBN North America Media Network encompasses publications representing major metropolitan areas, individual states, Canadian provinces and smaller regional markets. Its geographic footprint includes outlets serving New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and numerous other communities throughout North America.
The new network complements IBN's existing Core Syndication Network ("CSN"), which includes more than 5,000 Core Editorial Syndication Partners. Through InvestorWire (IW) press distribution platform and NetworkWire (NW) IBN provides access to an extensive syndication infrastructure that includes established financial news platforms, digital publishers and specialized media outlets.
Expanding Geographic Reach
The IBN North America Media Network is designed to broaden the geographic scope of content distribution by incorporating publications focused on specific cities, states, provinces and regional markets.
The network includes outlets such as New York Brief, Chicago Outlook, Los Angeles Record, Houston Examiner, Toronto Beacon, Vancouver Sentinel, Calgary Journal and British Columbia Daily, among many others.
By incorporating geographically focused publications into its broader distribution infrastructure, IBN aims to provide client partners with additional opportunities to reach audiences beyond traditional financial news channels.
Integrated With IBN's Existing Syndication Platform
The introduction of the North America Media Network further expands IBN's established distribution capabilities, which include:
- Core Editorial Syndication Partners : More than 5,000 distribution partners supporting the dissemination of client news, corporate information and original content. IBN CORE Plus (+) Syndication Partners : Additional distribution opportunities through select editorial outlets, including GuruFocus, TradingView, Business Insider, ADVFN, StockTwits and Finviz. Professional Syndication Partners : Expanded distribution through a network that includes AP News, Benzinga, CNBC, CNN Business, MarketWatch, Nasdaq, MSN, TipRanks and other financial and business news platforms. North America Media Network : A geographically focused collection of U.S. and Canadian publications designed to complement existing national and financial media distribution channels.
Together, these resources support IBN's strategy of combining broad financial news distribution with targeted geographic coverage.
Strengthening the IBN Distribution Ecosystem
The addition of the North America Media Network reflects IBN's continued focus on expanding its communications infrastructure and providing businesses with multiple channels for distributing news and information.
By integrating regional publications with its established syndication partners, IBN continues to develop a distribution platform designed to support corporate visibility across financial, business and geographic audiences.
The IBN North America Media Network is included among the Core Editorial Syndication Partners available through IBN's InvestorWire platform.
About IBN
IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of client partners.
Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
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