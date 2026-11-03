IBN Introduces North America Media Network: Expanding News Distribution Across The U.S. And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connecting Corporate News with North America's Media Landscape

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization with an extensive portfolio of digital media brands, today announced the introduction of the



Core Editorial Syndication Partners : More than 5,000 distribution partners supporting the dissemination of client news, corporate information and original content.

IBN CORE Plus (+) Syndication Partners : Additional distribution opportunities through select editorial outlets, including GuruFocus, TradingView, Business Insider, ADVFN, StockTwits and Finviz.

Professional Syndication Partners : Expanded distribution through a network that includes AP News, Benzinga, CNBC, CNN Business, MarketWatch, Nasdaq, MSN, TipRanks and other financial and business news platforms. North America Media Network : A geographically focused collection of U.S. and Canadian publications designed to complement existing national and financial media distribution channels.

Together, these resources support IBN's strategy of combining broad financial news distribution with targeted geographic coverage.

Strengthening the IBN Distribution Ecosystem

The addition of the North America Media Network reflects IBN's continued focus on expanding its communications infrastructure and providing businesses with multiple channels for distributing news and information.

By integrating regional publications with its established syndication partners, IBN continues to develop a distribution platform designed to support corporate visibility across financial, business and geographic audiences.

The IBN North America Media Network is included among the Core Editorial Syndication Partners available through IBN's InvestorWire platform.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of client partners.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

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