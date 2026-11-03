Construction Equipment Market To Hit USD 298 Bn By 2032 Driven By Infrastructure Development And Rising Equipment Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Construction Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% during 2027–2032, with Asia-Pacific leading the market and the Middle East and Africa emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by infrastructure investments and rising demand for advanced construction machinery.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the construction equipment market size is estimated at USD 205.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 219 billion in 2027 to USD 298 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.35% during 2027–2032. Growing infrastructure programs across Southeast Asia and factory construction in the United States are creating additional demand for construction machinery, with rental fleets connecting contractors' equipment requirements to new-machine purchases. Manufacturers are also expanding their electric equipment portfolios, particularly electric wheel loaders, to address changing operational requirements and diversify their product offerings. However, battery procurement challenges and price fluctuations are creating difficulties for manufacturers supplying electric construction equipment. As a result, equipment suppliers need to demonstrate the operational and economic benefits of alternative powertrains while addressing the specific requirements of construction operators.

Construction Equipment Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Rental Preference Among Contractors Supports Equipment Utilization

Construction contractors are increasingly relying on rental equipment to meet project requirements without committing to long-term machinery ownership. This approach allows contractors to access specialized equipment based on project needs, while rental operators can serve multiple customers through shared fleets. Growing rental activity is creating additional equipment procurement opportunities for manufacturers.

Infrastructure Development Across Southeast Asia Drives Construction Equipment Demand

The development of major infrastructure projects across Southeast Asia is strengthening demand for construction equipment. Investments in transportation, energy, power, and communication infrastructure are creating opportunities for equipment suppliers as projects progress through different implementation stages. These developments are supporting demand from contractors involved in large-scale infrastructure construction.

“The construction equipment market reflects changing infrastructure requirements, equipment procurement patterns, and regional investment activity. Mordor Intelligence combines industry interviews, company disclosures, shipment data, and cross-validated market estimates to provide a consistent, evidence-based perspective on market size, competitive positioning, and future demand.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

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Construction Equipment Market Share by Region

The Middle East and Africa is expected to experience the fastest growth in the construction equipment market, supported by infrastructure development and industrial investments. Construction projects across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional markets are generating demand for heavy machinery. Mining and infrastructure developments in South Africa are also creating opportunities for equipment manufacturers and construction contractors.

Asia-Pacific maintains its leading position in the global construction equipment market, supported by infrastructure development and expanding manufacturing activities. China continues to contribute to regional demand through domestic construction machinery sales, while India remains an important market for equipment manufacturers. Infrastructure development, equipment pricing, and financing conditions continue to influence demand across the region.

Construction Equipment Industry Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Excavator

Loader

Mobile Cranes

Motor Graders

Bulldozers

Road Rollers

Dump Trucks

Others

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion

Hybrid Battery Electric

Hydrogen Fuel-Cell

By Equipment Size

Heavy (Above 11 Tons)

Medium (6–11 Tons)

Compact/Mini (Less Than 6 Tons)

By Power Output

Up to 250 HP

250–500 HP

Above 500 HP

By Application

Infrastructure

Residential and Commercial Construction

Mining and Quarrying

Oil and Gas/Pipelines

Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Turkey

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Construction Equipment Market Companies

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

CNH Industrial (CASE, New Holland)

Liebherr-International AG

Bobcat Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

SANY Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

JCB Limited

HD Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Astec Industries, Inc.



Kubota Corporation Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co., Ltd. (HSC Cranes)

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