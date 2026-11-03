When The Mill Can Pay For The Drill

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) For most of the junior mining cycle, exploration has run on other people's money. A company raises equity, drills, publishes results and raises again, with each round diluting the shareholders who funded the last one. The model works while markets are open and punishes juniors when they close.

At today's gold prices, a different model is easier to see. Producers with strong cash balances are committing record sums to exploration, using the financial strength of their operating mines to pursue the next generation of deposits. The ounces they hope to find next are being financed by the ounces they mine now.

The sequence behind that model is simple to describe and hard to execute: get a plant running reliably, let it generate cash, then point that cash at the ground. JZR Gold Inc. (TSX-Venture: JZR) (OTCPK: JZRIF) is working on the first step at its Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapá State, Brazil.

Step One: A Plant That Runs

JZR assumed operatorship of Vila Nova on May 28, taking direct responsibility for a permitted 800-tonne-per-day gravimetric mill that it paid for. Under its Joint Venture Royalty Agreement, JZR contributed US$6 million, covering the full purchase and installation of the plant, to earn a 50% Net Profit Interest. Since taking over, it has put contractor RR Bueno on site with its own fleet and established a regular schedule of one eight-hour shift per weekday in August. Early equipment failures were addressed through repairs and component replacements. This morning, the company announced the delivery of an additional 15 tonnes of gold concentrate to Recuperadora Brasileira de Metal ("RBM"), a precious metals refining and recovery facility located in São Paulo, Brazil. This brings the total volume of gold concentrate delivered to RBM to 26 tonnes, including the initial 11-tonne shipment announced in mid-September.

Processing of all 26 tonnes of gold concentrate is currently underway, with the Company expecting to receive results confirming the total gold content within the next two weeks.

In today's press release, Rob Klenk, CEO of JZR Gold, commented on the importance of this announcement: "We are extremely excited to reach this point in JZR's history. With all 26 tonnes delivered and processing underway, we are advised that ECO is on the verge of generating the first gold revenue, from which the company expects to receive its entitled royalty payment interest. This is a transformational milestone for JZR and our shareholders. We look forward to receiving results from the refining process over the next two weeks and sharing those numbers with our shareholders."

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX: KNT) (OTCQX: KNTNF) shows how far a running plant can carry an operator once the first step holds. The company bought the Kainantu mine in Papua New Guinea from Barrick Gold Corp., financed a restart and declared commercial production in February 2018. In 2025, it produced a record 174,134 gold equivalent ounces, and it entered 2026 with what management called record net cash and an exploration budget of US$31 million to US$35 million, the largest in its history.

Step Two: Cash That Funds the Search

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) shows what the second step looks like at scale. The Ontario and Quebec producer delivered record production of 185,575 ounces in 2025, ended the year with more than C$350 million in cash and planned a record C$55 million exploration program for 2026, covering more than 270,000 meters of drilling at its Eagle River and Kiena mines. Chief Executive Anthea Bath has tied that spending to a debt-free balance sheet and strong free cash flow, noting that Wesdome has more than tripled its annual exploration investment over three years.

JZR is not there yet, and it still funds itself the way juniors always have. In July, it closed a C$1 million private placement of units at C$0.25, each carrying a warrant exercisable at C$0.35 for two years. The difference is what the money buys. The proceeds are directed to operating the mill and to working capital, so investor capital is paying to run a plant that already produces concentrate rather than to drill holes that may never find a deposit.

Step Three: Mining and Exploring at Once

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (Nasdaq: AYA) is running both halves of the model at the same time. Its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco set production records in the second quarter, when revenue rose 151% to US$96.8 million and operating cash flow reached US$48.4 million. In the same quarter, Aya drilled roughly 50,567 meters at its Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and ended June with US$182.8 million in cash, a balance the company says is supporting Boumadine's development.

Vila Nova also holds untested potential beyond its surface operation. A June 2022 company release noted that most of the project's interpreted hard-rock strike has never been drill-tested. That work was not prepared under National Instrument 43-101, and no mineral resource or reserve has been defined.

A Plant Already Turning

Most juniors ask investors to believe in a mill they hope to build. JZR's mill is built, permitted and paid for, it runs on a regular schedule, and its first concentrate has already shipped. What remains is the part an operator controls: more hours, more throughput and steady sales.

JZR's share of that cash flows through its Net Profit Interest, with its plant contributions repaid from project revenue along the way. Every added shift at Vila Nova moves that point closer.

Every producer once had a single operation and something to prove. If Vila Nova follows the path of many of its larger peers, the next chapter at Vila Nova will be written by the drill.

View more of this article on AllPennyStocks.

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