Sisters Of The Valley Bring Kosher Products To Oregon Dispensaries

Oregon tour schedule

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harvest time on the Oregon farm

Announcing the Statewide Dispensary Tour and the Portland Pet Blessing

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sisters of the Valley, the California-based sisterhood known internationally for its plant-based products, traditional cultivation practices, and advocacy for plant fairness, are expanding into Oregon's regulated market.Beginning November 10, Oregon consumers will be introduced to the sun-grown products cultivated by Infinite Tree at the Sister-Farm in Southern Oregon and blessed by the Sisters according to their Kosher traditions. The launch marks a significant new chapter for the Sisters, who founded their enterprise in California in 2015 and have spent more than a decade advocating for plant-based healing, sustainable agriculture, and the rights of women to build independent livelihoods.The Sisters' Oregon collection features three distinct strains and each strain is available in three retail formats. To learn more about the products, follow this article link: Sisters of the Valley Launch in Oregon DispensariesSisters Hit the Road for a Six-Day Oregon TourTo celebrate the launch, the Sisters will travel through Oregon from November 9 through November 14, visiting dispensaries, meeting budtenders and retailers, and connecting with supporters. Their itinerary includes Southern Oregon, Roseburg, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Northeast Portland, Salem, Beaverton, and Southeast Portland. The Sisters encourage Oregon residents to follow their Instagram and Facebook accounts for daily announcements of specific locations and opportunities to meet them.Portland Pet Blessing: Celebrating the Animals Who Bless Our LivesThe Sisters will conclude their Oregon visit on Saturday, November 14, with a free public gathering at Personal Beast in Portland. The event, called The Appreciation of the Blessing of the Pets, reflects the Sisters' belief that animals are not merely companions but essential participants in the lives and well-being of humans.The Portland gathering will feature a group blessing, opportunities for photographs with the Sisters, and educational conversations about CBD and animal wellness, including an opportunity to ask a veterinarian questions about CBD.Event DetailsSaturday, November 14, 202610:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Personal Beast8119 SE Stark StreetPortland, OregonAdmission is free. Read the full story.For the Sisters of the Valley, the Oregon expansion represents more than a new market. It is an opportunity to bring their traditions of cultivation, blessing, and community-building to people who have supported their mission for more than a decade. The Sisters are a Beguine-inspired community of women whose work combines plant-based products, environmental stewardship, spiritual independence, and activism. Their Oregon launch brings together two enterprises committed to the plant: the Sisters of the Valley, with their traditions of cultivation and blessing, and Infinite Tree, with its Oregon growing expertise. Together, they are introducing a product collection rooted in respect for the earth, the plant, and the people who cultivate it.About Sisters of the ValleyFounded in California in 2015, Sisters of the Valley is a women-led enterprise inspired by the medieval Beguines, independent communities of women who lived and worked together in a matriarchal culture.

Sister Kate

Sisters of the Valley

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Sisters of the Valley Bring Kosher Products to Oregon Dispensaries News Provided By Sisters of the Valley November 03, 2026, 12:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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