Fan District Corner Home Sells $110,000 Over Asking At $1,205,000

The entry at 1901 Hanover Avenue, staged by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design as part of a full staging, inside and out, of the 1910 Fan District corner home. The property drew an accepted offer in five days and closed at $1,205,000, a full $110,000 ov

Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market.

Johnathan and Jon Miller, founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, bring together luxury interior design, home staging, and strategic marketing to help homeowners, builders, and real estate professionals maximize a property's appeal and value throu

Chris Small of Park 27 listed 1901 Hanover Ave at $1,095,000 - offer in 5 days, sold $1,205,000, 10% over list, after consultation and staging by Jsquared.

- Johnathan H. Miller, Founder & CEO, Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire/ -- A 1910-built corner townhome at 1901 Hanover Avenue in Richmond's Fan District sold on October 30, 2026, for $1,205,000, a full $110,000, or 10 percent, above its $1,095,000 list price, according to sale data recorded in the Central Virginia Regional MLS. The home was listed September 24 and had an accepted offer just five days later. The over-asking margin is the third largest among the sales Jsquared Interior Staging and Design has staged and publicized this year, behind only a Henrico home that sold $460,000 over list and a Fan District property that sold $255,000 over.The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home of 3,038 square feet was listed by Chris Small of Park 27 and staged by Jsquared, a Richmond-based luxury home staging company. It is the eighth collaboration between Small and Jsquared to close at or above list price in 2026, and the third in October alone, a month in which the pair also closed a near-West End home at $1,800,500 and an 1895 Fan townhome at 7.5 percent over list.A corner lot in the Fan is a different sales problem than a mid-block rowhouse: the home is on display from two streets, with ironwork railings, a raised brick terrace, and a wraparound presence that buyers judge before they ever reach the front door. Jsquared's engagement began with a design consultation and finished with a staging that did not stop at the threshold, dressing the porch and outdoor spaces along with the interiors, the third sale in a month in which the company's exterior home staging work has preceded an over-asking close."On a corner lot, the house starts selling from the sidewalk, from two sidewalks, actually," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "We staged the porch and the outdoor spaces with the same intent as the living room, because buyers on Hanover Avenue form their opinion before the lockbox opens. An accepted offer in five days at ten percent over asking says that first impression held all the way to the closing table."Small, who has sold homes in the Fan and Museum District for more than two decades, said the fundamentals of preparation do the quiet work in results like this one. "Clean paint, working hardware, and good lighting stop doubt before it starts. Buyers who aren't adding up repair costs in their heads can focus on the house," Small said. "And vacant staging shows buyers how the house actually lives. In the Fan, rooms are narrow, ceilings are tall, and layouts can feel unusual by today's standards. Staging gives each room a purpose, and when every room has a purpose, buyers compete for the house."The October run caps a year in which the Small and Jsquared pairing has closed at or above list price on every listing they have prepared together, spanning a converted duplex that sold $255,000 over asking, a landmark Tudor, two Museum District homes, an 1895 Fan townhome, a $1.8 million near-West End property, and now a Fan corner home at 10 percent over list.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, exterior home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(RESA). More information is available at jsquaredrva.About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Fan District, Museum District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.

Johnathan H. Miller

Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC

+1 804-239-9845

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Fan District Corner Home Sells $110,000 Over Asking at $1,205,000 News Provided By Jsquared Interior Staging & Design LLC November 03, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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