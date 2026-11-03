Raltron Introduces Low Power Ocxos Delivering Precision Timing And Ultra-Low Power Consumption At Just 0.3 W

OXL Series Low-power OCXOs

10 MHz to 100 MHz available for portable, power-constrained RF, radar, satellite, and test systems...

- Sasha Wolloch, President of RaltronMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces the OXL Series of Low Power Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillators (OCXOs). The OXL16, OXL18, OXL20, and OXL28 series combine OCXO-class frequency stability and low phase noise with steady-state power consumption of just 0.3 W at +25°C. This provides designers of portable and battery-powered systems a precision, stable, low-noise frequency reference without the power and thermal penalty of conventional OCXOs.Manufactured in Raltron's Miami manufacturing facility, the OXL Series is designed for portable microwave and RF communication systems, military mobile communications, portable test and measurement equipment, radar, satellite communications, seismic, medical instrumentation, and ocean-bottom seismometer (OBS) nodes used in offshore oil and natural gas exploration.The family specifies maximum warm-up power consumption of 1.2 W under the same ambient condition. warm-up time is one minute maximum at +25°C to reach a frequency deviation within ±100 parts per billion (ppb) relative to the frequency measured after one hour of operation.“Designers of portable and remote systems can now select OCXO-level performance that is within their power budget," said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. "The OXL Series gives our customers a domestic source for precision timing, short lead times and direct access to the design engineering team."The OXL16, OXL18, OXL20 and OXL28 are available now. Datasheets and additional information are available at . For samples, quotes or technical assistance, contact... or +1 305-593-6033.About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

Sasha Wolloch

Raltron

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Raltron Introduces Low Power OCXOs Delivering Precision Timing and Ultra-Low Power Consumption at Just 0.3 W News Provided By All Business Marketing November 03, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.