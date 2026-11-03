War Of Words Erupts In Karnataka Congress Over MLC Poll Defeat In All Four Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) After the ruling Congress in Karnataka was defeated on all four seats in the recently held Legislative Council elections, a war of words erupted within the party on Tuesday between supporters of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

In the MLC elections the NDA took home all four seats, as the BJP bagged three and the JD(S) got one.

Former Minister and Congress MLA, K.N. Rajanna, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, said the controversy surrounding the sting operation had adversely affected the party's image and could have contributed to its poor performance in the MLC elections.

However, Municipal Administration Minister H.C. Balakrishna, a supporter of Shivakumar, accused Rajanna and his son, a Congress MLC, of failing to work for the party's candidates and indulging in anti-party activities. He demanded disciplinary action against them.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rajanna said the sting operation controversy had impacted the election results, particularly as voters in the graduates' and teachers' constituencies were educated and capable of analysing political developments before making their choice.

"We have 26 MLAs in the South East Constituency where election was held for MLC post, and despite that, we have suffered defeat. What does this indicate? There is confusion. Statements that Siddaramaiah will not contest elections or campaign have also sent a negative message to the party. There is no doubt that all this has affected the party," he said.

Rajanna said the sting operation controversy could have influenced voters, who might have expressed their dissatisfaction through their votes.

Referring to the South East Graduates' constituency, which includes Tumakuru district and covers 35 Assembly segments across five districts, Rajanna said the Congress had 26 MLAs in the region but had still failed to secure victory.

"All of us should take responsibility for the defeat. If we examine the situation properly, all 26 MLAs, including me, should resign. Everyone must take responsibility and deliver. If they fail to do so, they should be punished," he said.

Reacting sharply to Rajanna's remarks, Balakrishna alleged that neither Rajanna nor his son had worked effectively for the Congress candidates during the elections.

"Let them take a pledge and tell the truth about whether they worked for the party during the elections. They did not secure votes for the Congress. Let them come to a temple and take an oath. I will also come. I challenge them," he said.

Balakrishna alleged that Rajanna and his son had engaged in activities against the party and questioned their conduct during the election campaign. He claimed that before the elections were even over, they had posed for photographs with Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"What moral right do they have to speak about the party's performance? If the party does not take action against them, it will face difficulties in the future. Those who work against the party must be punished," he said.

Balakrishna said winning or losing elections was not as important as standing with party workers and working for the organisation. He asked Rajanna to clarify whether he and his son had campaigned for the Congress candidates.

"Has anyone conducted a sting operation against Rajanna? If he wants to leave the party, he can do so. But while remaining in the party, he cannot betray it. He should behave responsibly," the minister said.

Alleging that Rajanna had received several positions and benefits from the Congress but had betrayed the party, Balakrishna said party workers would not tolerate such conduct. He demanded that Rajanna resign first and explain whose interests his son had worked for during the elections.

"The party belongs to its workers, not to any leader. Everyone should introspect," he said, adding that they would submit letters to the party leadership seeking action.

Balakrishna further alleged that although the Congress candidates had been selected with the consent of party leaders, some leaders had worked for other candidates according to their own preferences.