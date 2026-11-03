Indians In France And Italy Asked To Follow Embassy Advisories Amid Protests: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in France and Italy, including students, to follow the advisories issued by embassies and the local authorities amid the ongoing protests in Europe.

“Regarding the disturbances and ongoing protests in Europe, our Embassies in France and Italy have issued advisories,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

The Indian Embassy in France had issued a travel and safety advisory following protests over the rising cost of living that broke out into violent clashes. It had urged Indian nationals and travellers to stay alert and take care, especially in crowded places or where demonstrations were happening.

The Embassy had said protests and civil unrest in France had led to localised curfews and potential delays or reductions in road travel and public transport. In a post on X, it had asked Indian nationals to avoid large gatherings and follow the instructions of the French authorities, and advised travellers to check with airlines or travel agencies for schedule changes.

“We have advised Indian nationals residing in these countries, including students, to follow the advisories issued by our embassies as well as the local authorities,” Jaiswal said.

The Embassy of India in Rome had also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Italy.“We advise Indian nationals to exercise caution, avoid crowded areas and locations where protests are taking place and follow local news about such events,” the Embassy had said in a post on X.

The advisory had followed clashes in several Italian cities. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had said stones were thrown at law enforcement forces in Milan and officers were injured, while in Bologna the disorder led to the precautionary closure of the railway station.