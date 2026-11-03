Union Minister Kumaraswamy Cautions Karnataka Police Against Losing Public Trust

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday cautioned the police against losing public confidence, alleging that people were closely watching the developments under the Congress government in Karnataka.

"Police must ensure that they do not lose the trust of the people. The public is watching everything that is happening under the Congress government," he said.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumaraswamy criticised the state government over its handling of law and order, investigation into murder cases, alleged irregularities in the Excise Department and disputes concerning Waqf Board properties.

He alleged that the recent controversies surrounding Waqf Board properties and accusations of Rs 40,000 crore extortion in the Excise Department had raised serious questions about the functioning of the government.

He also strongly criticised the alleged failure of the Home and Intelligence Departments, accusing them of diverting the course of investigations into murder cases reported in the state. He alleged that the government had completely failed to maintain law and order.

On the proposed bye-election to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy said detailed discussions had been held with prominent leaders of the Kadugolla community and BJP leaders at the national level on fielding a consensus NDA candidate.

He said the decision had been taken through mutual agreement and coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister during 2006-07, Kumaraswamy said his government had approved an important project worth Rs 4,500 crore to fill lakes in Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Kolar districts.

However, the present government had completely neglected the ambitious project, he alleged.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the state's financial condition had deteriorated completely and that the government owed contractors nearly Rs 38,000 crore towards works already completed in the past.

He criticised the government for restricting itself to publicity-oriented foundation stone-laying ceremonies for new projects without securing financial approval or making budgetary allocations.

"No work gets completed, but it conducts foundation-laying ceremonies and gets free publicity. Starting projects without having funds and misleading people through such announcements has become a habit of the Congress party," Kumaraswamy alleged.

Referring to the continuing protests by sugarcane farmers demanding a remunerative price for their produce from the state and Centre, Kumaraswamy accused the state government of turning a blind eye to their concerns.

He claimed it was the responsibility of the state government to respond to farmers' difficulties and provide an additional support price of at least Rs 750 per tonnes of sugarcane.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader, C.B. Suresh Babu, former MLAs Ningappa, Dr K. Annadani and Doddangowda Patil, former Legislative Council member K.A. Thippe Swamy, Greater Bengaluru JDS president H.M. Ramesh Gowda, senior Tiptur leader Shanthakumar and Kunigal constituency leader Jagadish were among those present at the press conference.