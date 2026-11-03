53 Percent of Europe’s Ski Resorts Face Snow Crisis at 2C Warming
(MENAFN) Over half of Europe’s ski resorts would be exposed to severe snow shortages if global temperatures climb 2C above preindustrial levels, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned Tuesday, raising alarm over the future of the continent’s winter tourism industry.
The UN weather agency drew on research in a joint report with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). It found that 53% of 2,234 resorts spread across 28 European countries would confront “very high risks” to their snow supply if they could not rely on artificial snowmaking.
The warning follows a season of disruption on the racing circuit: weather conditions forced the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races in 2025-2026.
The data point to a steady erosion of natural snow. Across nearly all regions, snow cover is lasting an average of five fewer days with each passing decade, with the steepest losses at lower elevations, according to the WMO.
Switzerland has been hit especially hard. Its glaciers have shed nearly 20% of their ice volume since 2021, and below 800 meters (2,625 feet), the number of snowfall days has dropped by half since 1970, the report said.
Snowmaking offers no easy fix, the agency cautioned. Warmer temperatures are shrinking the windows in which artificial snow can be produced, while the process adds strain on water and energy supplies.
The report calls on resorts to draw on weather forecasts, seasonal outlooks and long-term climate projections to sharpen operational planning and adapt their infrastructure to shifting conditions.
The UN weather agency drew on research in a joint report with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). It found that 53% of 2,234 resorts spread across 28 European countries would confront “very high risks” to their snow supply if they could not rely on artificial snowmaking.
The warning follows a season of disruption on the racing circuit: weather conditions forced the cancellation of 25 Ski World Cup races in 2025-2026.
The data point to a steady erosion of natural snow. Across nearly all regions, snow cover is lasting an average of five fewer days with each passing decade, with the steepest losses at lower elevations, according to the WMO.
Switzerland has been hit especially hard. Its glaciers have shed nearly 20% of their ice volume since 2021, and below 800 meters (2,625 feet), the number of snowfall days has dropped by half since 1970, the report said.
Snowmaking offers no easy fix, the agency cautioned. Warmer temperatures are shrinking the windows in which artificial snow can be produced, while the process adds strain on water and energy supplies.
The report calls on resorts to draw on weather forecasts, seasonal outlooks and long-term climate projections to sharpen operational planning and adapt their infrastructure to shifting conditions.
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