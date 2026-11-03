Major Central Banks Face Pressure to Raise Rates as Inflation Persists
(MENAFN) The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan are expected to resume monetary tightening in December after keeping interest rates unchanged in October, as persistent inflation and higher energy costs strengthen expectations of further increases.
The three central banks adopted a cautious approach last month, but continued price pressures have increased the likelihood of additional rate hikes before the end of the year.
In the United States, stronger-than-anticipated economic growth and resilient consumer spending have limited the Federal Reserve's flexibility in managing monetary policy.
The Fed held its benchmark interest rate within the 3.75%-4% range on Oct. 28, with the decision passing by a 10-2 vote.
Chair Kevin Warsh signaled that inflation remained above acceptable levels, prompting financial markets to assign a 73% probability to a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's Dec. 9 meeting.
In Europe, higher oil and natural gas prices linked to tensions in the Middle East are adding to inflationary pressures by raising costs for manufacturing, production and transportation.
Market estimates put the likelihood of an ECB rate increase in December at 87%. Expectations have also been strengthened by recent hawkish comments from President Christine Lagarde.
The ECB has separately announced that Lagarde will leave her position early on Feb. 7, 2027, rather than completing her term in October that year. The anticipated monetary tightening is therefore unfolding alongside uncertainty over the institution's future leadership.
The Bank of England is also widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Thursday. Financial markets are additionally anticipating further increases in December and February 2027.
In Japan, the Bank of Japan is expected to continue tightening monetary policy next month after leaving its interest rate unchanged at 1.25% at the end of October.
The central bank also raised its forecast for inflation-adjusted economic growth by the end of the year to a range of 0.7%-0.8%.
Governor Kazuo Ueda recently indicated that the bank would reassess its policy position, reinforcing market expectations that another rate increase could be approaching.
The three central banks adopted a cautious approach last month, but continued price pressures have increased the likelihood of additional rate hikes before the end of the year.
In the United States, stronger-than-anticipated economic growth and resilient consumer spending have limited the Federal Reserve's flexibility in managing monetary policy.
The Fed held its benchmark interest rate within the 3.75%-4% range on Oct. 28, with the decision passing by a 10-2 vote.
Chair Kevin Warsh signaled that inflation remained above acceptable levels, prompting financial markets to assign a 73% probability to a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's Dec. 9 meeting.
In Europe, higher oil and natural gas prices linked to tensions in the Middle East are adding to inflationary pressures by raising costs for manufacturing, production and transportation.
Market estimates put the likelihood of an ECB rate increase in December at 87%. Expectations have also been strengthened by recent hawkish comments from President Christine Lagarde.
The ECB has separately announced that Lagarde will leave her position early on Feb. 7, 2027, rather than completing her term in October that year. The anticipated monetary tightening is therefore unfolding alongside uncertainty over the institution's future leadership.
The Bank of England is also widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Thursday. Financial markets are additionally anticipating further increases in December and February 2027.
In Japan, the Bank of Japan is expected to continue tightening monetary policy next month after leaving its interest rate unchanged at 1.25% at the end of October.
The central bank also raised its forecast for inflation-adjusted economic growth by the end of the year to a range of 0.7%-0.8%.
Governor Kazuo Ueda recently indicated that the bank would reassess its policy position, reinforcing market expectations that another rate increase could be approaching.
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