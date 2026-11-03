Hong Kong Economy Accelerates as Exports Drive Growth
(MENAFN) Hong Kong’s economy expanded by 5.2% year-on-year in real terms during the third quarter of 2026, up from 4.2% growth in the previous quarter, according to preliminary official estimates released Tuesday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.9% quarter-on-quarter between July and September, the Census and Statistics Department reported.
Economic growth for the first nine months of 2026 reached 5.1% compared with the same period last year, representing the strongest performance for that period in five years.
A government spokesman attributed the acceleration mainly to robust international trade and steady domestic demand.
Goods exports climbed 30.4% in real terms from the third quarter of 2025, extending the strong momentum recorded in the previous quarter, when shipments increased 28.9%.
Imports of goods also registered substantial growth, rising 29.9% year-on-year after advancing 29.3% in the second quarter.
Trade in services continued to expand as well. Exports of services increased 4.3% in real terms, while imports of services recorded a 5.6% rise.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product (GDP) increased 1.9% quarter-on-quarter between July and September, the Census and Statistics Department reported.
Economic growth for the first nine months of 2026 reached 5.1% compared with the same period last year, representing the strongest performance for that period in five years.
A government spokesman attributed the acceleration mainly to robust international trade and steady domestic demand.
Goods exports climbed 30.4% in real terms from the third quarter of 2025, extending the strong momentum recorded in the previous quarter, when shipments increased 28.9%.
Imports of goods also registered substantial growth, rising 29.9% year-on-year after advancing 29.3% in the second quarter.
Trade in services continued to expand as well. Exports of services increased 4.3% in real terms, while imports of services recorded a 5.6% rise.
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