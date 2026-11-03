Iran Claims Air Defenses Shoot Down US Drones Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Tuesday that its air defense units had destroyed two US LUCAS attack drones over Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan province, near the Strait of Hormuz.
The drones were detected and tracked before being intercepted by air defense units belonging to the Imam Sajjad Corps, the IRGC’s public relations office in Hormozgan said, according to reports.
Washington had not immediately responded to the Iranian claim.
The reported incident comes amid continued military confrontation between Iran and the United States following the war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on Feb. 28.
Since the conflict began, US forces have conducted attacks on Iranian military facilities, targeting air defense systems and other strategic installations.
The IRGC, which maintains separate ground, naval and aerospace forces alongside Iran’s regular armed forces, has been a central component of Tehran’s military response to the US-Israeli campaign.
Iranian forces have also stepped up air defense operations in the country's south, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has tightened its control over maritime traffic.
The latest claim follows reported US strikes on Qeshm Island near the strait on Monday. American forces reportedly targeted a surface-to-air missile launcher after Iranian forces allegedly attempted to strike a US military aircraft.
The drones were detected and tracked before being intercepted by air defense units belonging to the Imam Sajjad Corps, the IRGC’s public relations office in Hormozgan said, according to reports.
Washington had not immediately responded to the Iranian claim.
The reported incident comes amid continued military confrontation between Iran and the United States following the war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on Feb. 28.
Since the conflict began, US forces have conducted attacks on Iranian military facilities, targeting air defense systems and other strategic installations.
The IRGC, which maintains separate ground, naval and aerospace forces alongside Iran’s regular armed forces, has been a central component of Tehran’s military response to the US-Israeli campaign.
Iranian forces have also stepped up air defense operations in the country's south, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, where Tehran has tightened its control over maritime traffic.
The latest claim follows reported US strikes on Qeshm Island near the strait on Monday. American forces reportedly targeted a surface-to-air missile launcher after Iranian forces allegedly attempted to strike a US military aircraft.
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