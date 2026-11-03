FAB moves digital asset financing into operational use following successful two-way custody transfer through Komainu
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 3 November 2026: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has successfully completed a two-way transfer of a portfolio of digital assets into and out of regulated custody through Komainu, a regulated digital asset custodian. The transfer into and out of custody, with instantaneous settlement, marks the operationalisation of a key component of FAB’s institutional digital asset financing infrastructure.
The capability enables digital asset portfolios to be transferred as collateral, an important building block for institutional financing transactions including digital asset-backed repurchase agreements. FAB's digital asset financing capabilities are already available to institutional clients, with the bank now working towards its first transactions.
The successful transfers operationalise FAB Global Markets’ collaboration with Komainu, integrating regulated digital asset custody and connectivity capabilities with FAB’s existing infrastructure. The transfers demonstrate the bank’s ability to move digital assets both into and out of the custody environment, validating the infrastructure required to support institutional digital asset financing activity.
The achievement builds on FAB’s broader digital assets journey, including its recent milestones in live tokenised deposit transactions completed with Citi through Swift Ledger and the issuance of MENA's first digitally native green bond on Euroclear's D-FMI. Together, these initiatives reflect FAB's continued progress in connecting traditional financial markets with the digital asset ecosystem and developing practical digital asset capabilities for institutional clients.
The capability enables digital asset portfolios to be transferred as collateral, an important building block for institutional financing transactions including digital asset-backed repurchase agreements. FAB's digital asset financing capabilities are already available to institutional clients, with the bank now working towards its first transactions.
The successful transfers operationalise FAB Global Markets’ collaboration with Komainu, integrating regulated digital asset custody and connectivity capabilities with FAB’s existing infrastructure. The transfers demonstrate the bank’s ability to move digital assets both into and out of the custody environment, validating the infrastructure required to support institutional digital asset financing activity.
The achievement builds on FAB’s broader digital assets journey, including its recent milestones in live tokenised deposit transactions completed with Citi through Swift Ledger and the issuance of MENA's first digitally native green bond on Euroclear's D-FMI. Together, these initiatives reflect FAB's continued progress in connecting traditional financial markets with the digital asset ecosystem and developing practical digital asset capabilities for institutional clients.
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