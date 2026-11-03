Shell showcases Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car at ADIPEC 2026, highlighting the potential of advanced thermal management for electric mobility
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 03 November 2026: Shell Lubricants is showcasing its Triple 10 Challenge Concept Car at ADIPEC 2026, demonstrating how advanced thermal management technologies can help improve electric vehicle (EV) charging, efficiency and performance. The concept car is being presented alongside Shell's Coolants and Immersion Cooling solutions, highlighting the company's portfolio of specialised fluids for mobility and other demanding applications.
Developed as a proof-of-concept electric vehicle, Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge car explores how a more efficient approach to thermal management can help address some of the key challenges facing electric mobility. Rather than relying on increasingly larger batteries, the concept combines a more compact battery system with advanced thermal fluid technology to manage heat across the vehicle.
The challenge was developed around three ambitions: charging in under 10 minutes, achieving driving efficiency of 10 kilometres per kilowatt-hour (km/kWh), and targeting a lifecycle carbon footprint of approximately 10 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e).
The concept car demonstrated charging from 10% to 80% in just 9 minutes and 54 seconds using a standard 175 kW charger, adding 24 kilometres of range per minute of charging. The design targets 10 km/kWh driving efficiency, representing an improvement of more than 30% compared with many current-generation EVs.
At the heart of the technology is Shell Recharge Thermal Fluid, a specialised dielectric fluid that enables direct immersion cooling of the battery and indirect cooling of powertrain components, including the motor and power electronics. This approach supports a simplified cooling architecture designed to manage thermal loads across the vehicle, particularly during fast charging.
Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Lubricants Middle East, Egypt and Central Asia, said: "The Shell Triple 10 Challenge concept car is a powerful example of how we're taking our expertise in advanced fluids beyond traditional lubrication. We're increasingly looking at how our technology can help customers address challenges around efficiency, performance and thermal management. For the Middle East, where we see growing opportunities across mobility, digital infrastructure and industrial applications, innovations like these demonstrate the value of combining Shell's global technology capabilities with strong regional partnerships."
Alongside the Triple 10 Challenge car, Shell Lubricants is showcasing its coolants and immersion cooling solutions at ADIPEC, highlighting how advanced fluid technologies can support efficiency, performance and reliability across different applications, including data centres, where growing demand for AI and cloud computing is increasing cooling requirements.
Aysun Akik, Shell Lubricants’ Vice President of New Business Development and Global Key Accounts said: "It's exciting to bring the Triple 10 Challenge concept car to ADIPEC and give visitors the opportunity to see the technology up close. What makes this concept so interesting is how much difference effective thermal management can make to EV performance. We've also had some great conversations with customers and partners about how advanced cooling technologies can support their own operations, and we're looking forward to building on those discussions beyond ADIPEC."
Shell Lubricants' participation at ADIPEC comes as the company marks 20 consecutive years as the world's No. 1 finished lubricants supplier, according to Kline & Company's 2026, 24th Edition Global Lubricants Market Analysis and Assessment 2026.
Through its presence at ADIPEC 2026, Shell is highlighting how its expertise in advanced fluids continues to evolve, bringing together innovation, technical capabilities and customer collaboration to address changing requirements across mobility, energy and digital infrastructure.
-ENDS-
Developed as a proof-of-concept electric vehicle, Shell’s Triple 10 Challenge car explores how a more efficient approach to thermal management can help address some of the key challenges facing electric mobility. Rather than relying on increasingly larger batteries, the concept combines a more compact battery system with advanced thermal fluid technology to manage heat across the vehicle.
The challenge was developed around three ambitions: charging in under 10 minutes, achieving driving efficiency of 10 kilometres per kilowatt-hour (km/kWh), and targeting a lifecycle carbon footprint of approximately 10 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e).
The concept car demonstrated charging from 10% to 80% in just 9 minutes and 54 seconds using a standard 175 kW charger, adding 24 kilometres of range per minute of charging. The design targets 10 km/kWh driving efficiency, representing an improvement of more than 30% compared with many current-generation EVs.
At the heart of the technology is Shell Recharge Thermal Fluid, a specialised dielectric fluid that enables direct immersion cooling of the battery and indirect cooling of powertrain components, including the motor and power electronics. This approach supports a simplified cooling architecture designed to manage thermal loads across the vehicle, particularly during fast charging.
Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Lubricants Middle East, Egypt and Central Asia, said: "The Shell Triple 10 Challenge concept car is a powerful example of how we're taking our expertise in advanced fluids beyond traditional lubrication. We're increasingly looking at how our technology can help customers address challenges around efficiency, performance and thermal management. For the Middle East, where we see growing opportunities across mobility, digital infrastructure and industrial applications, innovations like these demonstrate the value of combining Shell's global technology capabilities with strong regional partnerships."
Alongside the Triple 10 Challenge car, Shell Lubricants is showcasing its coolants and immersion cooling solutions at ADIPEC, highlighting how advanced fluid technologies can support efficiency, performance and reliability across different applications, including data centres, where growing demand for AI and cloud computing is increasing cooling requirements.
Aysun Akik, Shell Lubricants’ Vice President of New Business Development and Global Key Accounts said: "It's exciting to bring the Triple 10 Challenge concept car to ADIPEC and give visitors the opportunity to see the technology up close. What makes this concept so interesting is how much difference effective thermal management can make to EV performance. We've also had some great conversations with customers and partners about how advanced cooling technologies can support their own operations, and we're looking forward to building on those discussions beyond ADIPEC."
Shell Lubricants' participation at ADIPEC comes as the company marks 20 consecutive years as the world's No. 1 finished lubricants supplier, according to Kline & Company's 2026, 24th Edition Global Lubricants Market Analysis and Assessment 2026.
Through its presence at ADIPEC 2026, Shell is highlighting how its expertise in advanced fluids continues to evolve, bringing together innovation, technical capabilities and customer collaboration to address changing requirements across mobility, energy and digital infrastructure.
-ENDS-
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