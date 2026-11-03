Meet UAE Expat Mum Who Delivered Baby After Undergoing Chemo For Breast Cancer

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) When Samar first noticed pain and swelling in her breast, she thought it was just another change that came with pregnancy. She was five months pregnant and preparing to welcome her fourth child. Breast cancer was the last thing on her mind.

But what she believed were normal changes in her body turned out to be signs of stage 3 breast cancer. For the 40-year-old Jordanian mother living in the UAE, the diagnosis brought two fears of what would happen to her, and whether her unborn baby would survive the treatment she needed.

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"At first, I thought the pain and swelling were normal changes during pregnancy, as my body was preparing for breastfeeding. I never imagined that these symptoms could be signs of something as serious as breast cancer," said Samar.

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Her symptoms began in September 2025. When the discomfort continued, she sought medical advice at Burjeel Cancer Institute in Abu Dhabi, where further examinations confirmed breast cancer.

Doctors recommended chemotherapy, but Samar was worried about what the treatment could mean for her baby.

Chemotherapy during pregnancy

Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, consultant medical oncologist and director of Burjeel Breast Center, explained that breast cancer during pregnancy can be difficult to identify because some symptoms resemble changes that women normally experience.

"Samar had been experiencing pain and swelling in her breast but thought that these symptoms were normal and simply related to the changes in the mammary glands as the body prepares for childbirth and breastfeeding. However, these symptoms were actually warning signs of the disease," she said.

Doctors had to develop a treatment plan that would address Samar's cancer while keeping her unborn child's health in mind.

Dr Dima explained that certain chemotherapy treatments can be given during specific stages of pregnancy, depending on the type and stage of cancer and how far the pregnancy has progressed.

With her doctors closely monitoring her condition, Samar began chemotherapy during her fifth month of pregnancy. She continued receiving treatment until two weeks before delivery.

Then came the moment she had been waiting for. Samar gave birth to a baby boy, Elias.

After months of worrying about her son's health, holding him brought her relief. But her own treatment was far from over.

Just two weeks after giving birth, Samar resumed chemotherapy. She subsequently underwent surgery to remove her right breast and completed her prescribed chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

She is now looking forward to breast reconstruction surgery.

Husband shaves his head in support

While Samar was undergoing treatment, her family became an important source of strength. One gesture from her husband, in particular, stayed with her.

"My husband was my greatest source of strength during the most difficult moments of my treatment. When I started losing my hair because of chemotherapy, he shaved his head to show his support," she recalled.

"It was a simple gesture, but it meant so much to me. It reminded me that I was not facing this battle alone."

Through months of hospital visits, chemotherapy and surgery, Samar remained focused on returning home to her children.

"Her greatest motivation was the desire to recover, return to her children, and resume her normal life," said Dr Dima.

Today, Samar is back with her family and four children, including Elias, after completing chemotherapy and radiotherapy within a year of her diagnosis.

Her experience also carries a warning for other expectant mothers.

Doctors said that the breast pain, swelling or unusual changes during pregnancy should not automatically be dismissed as normal. Although many breast changes during pregnancy are harmless, persistent symptoms should be checked by a doctor to rule out conditions such as breast cancer.

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