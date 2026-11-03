1 In 3 Students Globally Face Bullying Every Month Warning Signs For UAE Parents

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) One in three students worldwide experiences bullying every month, according to UNESCO, prompting Sharjah's Child Safety Organisation (CSO) to urge parents, teachers and caregivers to recognise the warning signs of abuse that often go unnoticed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, the organisation warned that bullying is not limited to physical violence or verbal insults. It can also take less visible forms, including deliberately excluding children from activities, spreading rumours, public humiliation and harassment through digital platforms.

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According to UNESCO, students who experience bullying are twice as likely to suffer from severe loneliness, insomnia and suicidal thoughts. Bullying has also been linked to anxiety, depression, social withdrawal and declining academic performance.

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The organisation highlighted that bullying can occur beyond classrooms and playgrounds, including within families, friendship groups, extracurricular activities and online communities.

Behaviours such as repeatedly mocking a child's appearance, comparing them negatively with others or dismissing their feelings can cause emotional harm, even when adults consider them harmless jokes or forms of discipline.

CSO stressed that adults must examine their own behaviour, as children often learn how to treat others by observing their parents, teachers, and caregivers.

While not every disagreement between children constitutes bullying, repeated harmful behaviour involving an imbalance of power requires attention and intervention.

Warning signs parents should watch for

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to watch for changes in their children's behaviour that may indicate they are experiencing bullying.

These may include becoming unusually withdrawn, refusing to attend school, showing anxiety around friends or digital devices, experiencing changes in sleeping patterns, or struggling academically.

However, the organisation noted that such signs do not necessarily mean a child is being bullied. Instead, they encouraged parents to start calm, supportive conversations without judgment.

What should parents do?

CSO urged parents and educators to educate children about the different forms of bullying, including physical, verbal, social and cyberbullying.

When a child reports being bullied, adults should listen carefully, reassure them that they are not responsible for the abuse, and work with schools or relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

The organisation also encouraged children who witness bullying to avoid participating in harmful behaviour or sharing offensive content online. Instead, they should support the affected child and report incidents to a trusted adult.

For children who engage in bullying, CSO recommended a balanced approach that combines clear boundaries with guidance and education.

Rather than humiliating or labelling the child, adults should help them understand the consequences of their actions, develop empathy, and take responsibility for the harm caused.

Protecting children is a shared responsibility

The organisation emphasised that preventing bullying requires more than teaching children to defend themselves. Families, schools and communities must work together to identify harmful behaviour early and prevent it from developing into repeated patterns of abuse.

CSO also highlighted the importance of providing parents with positive parenting skills and helping them recognise when their children may be victims of bullying or engaging in such behaviour themselves.

The organisation stressed that protecting children's emotional wellbeing and dignity requires consistent action from adults, ensuring that every child feels safe, respected and accepted.

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