Tajikistan, Germany's Kfw Discuss Prospects For New Development Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Rukhshona Nasriddinzoda, has met with a delegation of the German development bank KfW to discuss bilateral cooperation and prospects for implementing new projects in the country on November 2.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Tajikistan and German financial and economic institutions, and opportunities to expand the partnership through new development initiatives.

Rukhshona Nasriddinzoda highly appreciated KfW's significant contribution to projects promoting sustainable economic and social development in Tajikistan, and noted that cooperation between Tajikistan and German financial institutions has been developing steadily.

Furthermore, the meeting also covered the importance of maintaining constructive engagement and identifying further areas of cooperation. The sides expressed interest in continuing joint efforts to support development initiatives and strengthen economic ties.

At the end of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to deepen cooperation and work toward implementing new projects in various sectors of Tajikistan's economy and social development.

The engagement with KfW forms part of Tajikistan's broader cooperation with German financial and development institutions, which contribute to the implementation of projects supporting the country's economic and social priorities.