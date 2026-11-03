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Kyrgyzstan, Russia Discuss Joint Industrial Projects And Production Chains


Date: 2026-11-03 07:17:27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan and Russia have discussed expanding industrial cooperation, implementing joint manufacturing projects, and developing production chains involving Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states on November 3.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the issues were addressed at a meeting between Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting took place during Daniyar Amangeldiev's working visit to Russia and focused on current issues on the Kyrgyz-Russian trade and economic agenda.

Furthermore, the sides discussed ways to expand production cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, implement joint industrial projects, and develop production chains with the participation of EAEU states. They paid particular attention to cooperation within the EAEU and to joint initiatives aimed at developing industrial capacity and strengthening the economic potential of the member states.

The officials also exchanged views on cooperation between customs authorities, improving customs procedures, and making their work more efficient to support further growth in mutual trade.

Another topic was joint efforts to prevent the unjustified issuance of conformity assessment documents. The sides noted the importance of coordinated action by the relevant authorities to improve trade-related procedures and ensure compliance with established requirements.

Following the meeting, Amangeldiev and Overchuk agreed to continue joint efforts to strengthen trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

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Trend News Agency

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