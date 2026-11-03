Luckin Coffee Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|For the three months ended or as of
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|Sep 30,
|Dec 31,
|Mar 31,
|June 30,
|Sep 30,
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2026
|Total stores
|24,097
|26,206
|29,214
|31,048
|33,596
|36,310
|38,909
|Self-operated stores
|15,598
|16,968
|18,882
|20,234
|21,807
|23,734
|25,402
|Partnership stores
|8,499
|9,238
|10,332
|10,814
|11,789
|12,576
|13,507
|Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores
|9.2 %
|13.8 %
|14.3 %
|1.3 %
|(0.1 )%
|(5.3 )%
|(11.1 )%
|Average monthly transacting customers (in thousands)
|74,272
|91,697
|112,295
|98,351
|93,089
|112,707
|123,019
KEY DEFINITIONS
- GMV (gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores and partnership stores.
Total net revenues include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores.
Revenues from product sales mainly include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, e-commerce, offline sales and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores.
Revenues from self-operated stores include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, and delivery fees derived from self-operated stores paid by the Company's customers.
Revenues from partnership stores include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, delivery services, profit sharing and royalty fees, franchise and other services from partnership stores.
Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores. Defined as the year-over-year growth rate of total revenues from self-operated stores that are identified as qualifying on a monthly basis, meaning stores that were in operation at the beginning of the comparable month and remained open through the end of the current month. Same-store sales growth is calculated by dividing the sum of each current month's revenue from qualified self-operated stores by the sum of each comparable month's revenue from those same qualified self-operated stores. Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we adjusted this definition to better reflect the sales growth of our self-operated stores. Comparative figures from previous periods presented have been adjusted to conform to the updated definition.
Store-level operating profit - self-operated stores. Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, commissions to third-party delivery platforms related to revenues from self-operated stores, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from the Company's self-operated store revenues.
Store-level operating margin - self-operated stores. Calculated by dividing store-level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores.
Total number of stores. The number of stores open at the end of the period.
Net new store openings. The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.
Average monthly transacting customers. The total of each month's number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons).
Non-GAAP operating income. Calculated by operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment.
Non-GAAP net income. Calculated by net income excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses, one-off item of deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders. Calculated by adjusting net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses, one-off item of deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP operating income/(loss) and non-GAAP net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing the Company's operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business, provide further information about the Company's results of operations and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
The Company defines non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment, non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses, one-off item of deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses, one-off item of deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.
EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION
This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.7110 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 25, 2026 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call today, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|USA/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-888-317-6003
|International:
|+1-412-317-6061
|Mainland China:
|+86-400-120-6115
|Hong Kong:
|+852-58081995
|Conference ID:
|5849826
The replay will be accessible through November 10, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:
|USA/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-855-669-9658
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Access Code:
|9066982
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing,”“targets,”“guidance” and similar statements. Luckin Coffee may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Luckin Coffee's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the expense, timing and outcome of existing or future legal and governmental proceedings or investigations in connection with Luckin Coffee; the outcome and effect of the restructuring of Luckin Coffee's financial obligations; Luckin Coffee's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the effect of the non-reliance identified in, and the resultant restatement of, certain of Luckin Coffee's previously issued financial results; the effectiveness of its internal control; its ability to retain and attract its customers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with its suppliers and business partners; trends and competition in the coffee industry or the food and beverage sector in general; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's coffee industry or China's food and beverage sector in general; governmental policies and regulations relating to Luckin Coffee's industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Luckin Coffee's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Luckin Coffee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
STATEMENT REGARDING PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon these preliminary estimates. The preliminary unaudited financial information included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management. The Company's auditor has not audited, reviewed, compiled or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to such preliminary financial data. Accordingly, the Company's auditor does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Upon completion of the year-end audit, the Company's audited financial results may differ materially from its preliminary estimates.
ABOUT LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone's daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.
INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Luckin Coffee IR
Email:...
Bill Zima
ICR
Phone: 646 880 9039
Media Relations:
Luckin Coffee PR
Email:...
| LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025
AND UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)
|As of
|December 31, 2025
| September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,294,112
|7,586,125
|1,130,402
|Restricted cash
|5,362
|114,189
|17,015
|Term deposit - current
|3,328,423
|846,306
|126,107
|Short-term investment, net
|2,579,000
|5,025,000
|748,771
|Accounts receivable, net
|156,330
|198,433
|29,568
|Receivables from online payment platforms
|580,557
|798,733
|119,018
|Inventories, net
|2,966,506
|2,850,378
|424,732
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
|2,520,657
|2,643,249
|393,868
|Total current assets
|14,430,947
|20,062,413
|2,989,481
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term investment, net
|-
|644,256
|96,000
|Property and equipment, net
|6,289,986
|6,884,123
|1,025,797
|Restricted cash
|57,459
|61,782
|9,206
|Term deposit - non-current
|700,000
|700,000
|104,306
|Other non-current assets, net
|968,836
|1,036,719
|154,481
|Deferred tax assets, net
|217,036
|261,122
|38,910
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|7,637,320
|8,676,659
|1,292,901
|Total non-current assets
|15,870,637
|18,264,661
|2,721,601
|TOTAL ASSETS
|30,301,584
|38,327,074
|5,711,082
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Short-term bank borrowings
|-
|3,250,000
|484,280
|Accounts payable
|1,103,767
|1,430,827
|213,206
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|4,148,323
|5,611,880
|836,221
|Deferred revenues
|156,290
|139,553
|20,794
|Payable for equity litigants settlement
|149,887
|143,569
|21,393
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,948,353
|3,374,458
|502,825
|Total current liabilities
|8,506,620
|13,950,287
|2,078,719
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred tax liabilities
|339,797
|533,355
|79,475
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,315,808
|4,859,441
|724,101
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,655,605
|5,392,796
|803,576
|Total liabilities
|13,162,225
|19,343,083
|2,882,295
|Commitments and contingencies
|Mezzanine equity
|Convertible senior preferred shares
|1,514,660
|1,514,660
|225,698
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A Ordinary shares
|24
|24
|4
|Class B Ordinary shares
|2
|2
|0
|Additional paid-in capital
|17,278,391
|18,002,875
|2,682,592
|Statutory reserves
|453,625
|452,759
|67,465
|Treasury shares
|-
|(2,654,127)
|(395,489)
|Accumulated earnings/(deficits)
|(2,438,985)
|1,413,317
|210,597
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|331,642
|254,481
|37,920
|Total Company's ordinary shareholders' equity
|15,624,699
|17,469,331
|2,603,089
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|30,301,584
|38,327,074
|5,711,082
| LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues:
|Revenues from product sales
|11,488,260
|13,648,725
|2,033,784
|27,764,284
|34,846,795
|5,192,490
|Revenues from partnership stores
|3,798,852
|4,242,733
|632,206
|8,746,978
|10,925,768
|1,628,039
|Total net revenues
|15,287,112
|17,891,458
|2,665,990
|36,511,262
|45,772,563
|6,820,529
|Cost of materials
|(5,539,919)
|(6,854,198)
|(1,021,338)
|(13,675,678)
|(17,832,121)
|(2,657,148)
|Store rental and other operating costs
|(3,097,088)
|(3,925,426)
|(584,924)
|(8,091,301)
|(10,600,680)
|(1,579,598)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(409,964)
|(490,916)
|(73,151)
|(1,123,074)
|(1,416,033)
|(211,002)
|Delivery expenses
|(2,889,182)
|(1,788,969)
|(266,573)
|(5,247,879)
|(4,714,737)
|(702,539)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(751,239)
|(976,243)
|(145,469)
|(1,840,153)
|(2,633,713)
|(392,447)
|General and administrative expenses
|(793,449)
|(1,075,277)
|(160,226)
|(2,210,822)
|(2,911,145)
|(433,787)
|Store preopening and other expenses
|(27,428)
|(23,378)
|(3,484)
|(59,756)
|(65,467)
|(9,755)
|Impairment loss of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|-
|(5,509)
|(153)
|(23)
|Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring
|(2,289)
|(1,119)
|(167)
|(5,596)
|(3,790)
|(565)
|Total operating expenses
|(13,510,558 )
|(15,135,526 )
|(2,255,332 )
|(32,259,768 )
|(40,177,839 )
|(5,986,864 )
|Operating income
|1,776,554
|2,755,932
|410,658
|4,251,494
|5,594,724
|833,665
|Interest and investment income
|54,134
|41,836
|6,234
|133,326
|120,728
|17,990
|Interest and financing expenses
|-
|(12,978)
|(1,934)
|(125)
|(14,942)
|(2,226)
|Foreign exchange loss, net
|(2,707)
|(19,517)
|(2,908)
|(12,797)
|(48,867)
|(7,282)
|Other income, net
|10,476
|7,726
|1,151
|59,824
|25,141
|3,746
|Net income before income taxes
|1,838,457
|2,772,999
|413,201
|4,431,722
|5,676,784
|845,893
|Income tax expense
|(560,133)
|(914,118)
|(136,212)
|(1,349,530)
|(1,825,348)
|(271,993)
|Net income
|1,278,324
|1,858,881
|276,989
|3,082,192
|3,851,436
|573,900
|Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|1,278,324
|1,858,881
|276,989
|3,082,192
|3,851,436
|573,900
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|0.50
|0.74
|0.11
|1.20
|1.50
|0.22
|Diluted
|0.49
|0.74
|0.11
|1.19
|1.50
|0.22
|Net income per ADS:
|Basic*
|4.00
|5.92
|0.88
|9.60
|12.00
|1.76
|Diluted*
|3.92
|5.92
|0.88
|9.52
|12.00
|1.76
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share:
|Basic
|2,564,658,430
|2,517,371,654
|2,517,371,654
|2,564,658,441
|2,559,798,522
|2,559,798,522
|Diluted
|2,586,724,800
|2,525,722,598
|2,525,722,598
|2,584,194,116
|2,566,517,865
|2,566,517,865
|Net income
|1,278,324
|1,858,881
|276,989
|3,082,192
|3,851,436
|573,900
|Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil
|(17,645)
|(3,768)
|(561)
|(54,739)
|(77,161)
|(11,498)
|Total comprehensive income
|1,260,679
|1,855,113
|276,428
|3,027,453
|3,774,275
|562,402
|Total comprehensive income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|1,260,679
|1,855,113
|276,428
|3,027,453
|3,774,275
|562,402
* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.
| LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,069,201
|4,131,760
|615,669
|5,526,280
|7,547,764
|1,124,685
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,750,368)
|(4,142,204)
|(617,225)
|(7,339,419)
|(2,682,901)
|(399,776)
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|-
|(21,045)
|(3,136)
|(333,600)
|595,873
|88,791
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|2,936
|(18,569)
|(2,767)
|(13,695)
|(55,573)
|(8,281)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,678,231)
|(50,058)
|(7,459)
|(2,160,434)
|5,405,163
|805,419
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|3,924,482
|7,812,154
|1,164,082
|4,406,685
|2,356,933
|351,204
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|2,246,251
|7,762,096
|1,156,623
|2,246,251
|7,762,096
|1,156,623
| LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|2025
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|A. Non-GAAP operating income
|Operating income
|1,776,554
|2,755,932
|410,658
|4,251,494
|5,594,724
|833,665
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|149,139
|269,473
|40,154
|430,760
|724,484
|107,954
|Deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment
|-
|21,636
|3,224
|-
|21,636
|3,224
|Non-GAAP operating income
|1,925,693
|3,047,041
|454,036
|4,682,254
|6,340,844
|944,843
|B. Non-GAAP net income
|Net income
|1,278,324
|1,858,881
|276,989
|3,082,192
|3,851,436
|573,900
|Adjusted for:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|149,139
|269,473
|40,154
|430,760
|724,484
|107,954
|Deal-related expenses for long-term equity investment
|-
|21,636
|3,224
|-
|21,636
|3,224
|Income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items
|(6,030)
|(5,165)
|(770)
|(15,225)
|(12,842)
|(1,914)
|Non-GAAP net income
|1,421,433
|2,144,825
|319,597
|3,497,727
|4,584,714
|683,164
|Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders
|1,421,433
|2,144,825
|319,597
|3,497,727
|4,584,714
|683,164
|C. Non-GAAP net income per share
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share:
|Basic
|2,564,658,430
|2,517,371,654
|2,517,371,654
|2,564,658,441
|2,559,798,522
|2,559,798,522
|Diluted
|2,586,724,800
|2,525,722,598
|2,525,722,598
|2,584,194,116
|2,566,517,865
|2,566,517,865
|Non-GAAP net income per share:
|Basic
|0.55
|0.85
|0.13
|1.36
|1.79
|0.27
|Diluted
|0.55
|0.85
|0.13
|1.35
|1.79
|0.27
|Non-GAAP net income per ADS:
|Basic*
|4.40
|6.80
|1.04
|10.88
|14.32
|2.16
|Diluted*
|4.40
|6.80
|1.04
|10.80
|14.32
|2.16
* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.
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