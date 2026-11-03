Aurora Mobile's Engagelab Partners With SKYWORTH Solar To Support Global Channel Operations And Project Delivery With Apppush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, has partnered with SKYWORTH Solar Co., Ltd. SKYWORTH Solar has deployed EngageLab AppPush within its international business operations to streamline communications for global channel distributors, project engineering teams and end users, reinforcing its ongoing global expansion.

Founded in 2020 as a subsidiary of Skyworth Group, SKYWORTH Solar specializes in residential and commercial photovoltaics, energy storage, charging, and smart energy operations. As the company accelerates its international footprint-operating via localized teams and an extensive distributor network across more than 40 countries-the need for a robust, global messaging infrastructure has become critical.

Overcoming Communication Fragmentation in Global Markets

For a company transitioning from hardware export to delivering comprehensive, end-to-end energy solutions, reliable communication is the backbone of operational efficiency. As SKYWORTH Solar entered diverse markets across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, it faced a highly fragmented Android ecosystem.

By integrating the EngageLab AppPush solution, SKYWORTH Solar has unified its notification routing capabilities, overcoming the limitations of disparate device manufacturer channels. This integration ensures consistent, localized, and compliant data transmission during peak operational periods or critical policy rollouts.

Driving Efficiency Across Three Core Scenarios

With EngageLab AppPush, SKYWORTH Solar has successfully tailored its messaging strategies to meet the distinct needs of its diverse user base:



Streamlining Distributor Operations: The platform enables SKYWORTH Solar to distribute targeted updates regarding new product launches, pricing policies, inventory, and order statuses. Messages are intelligently scheduled and adapted to each distributor's local time zone and device language, ensuring seamless operational alignment.

Empowering On-Site Engineering Teams: For field personnel, the app reliably delivers construction milestones, inspection tasks, and critical equipment alerts (such as inverter or battery anomalies). By integrating with major device manufacturer channels alongside standard routing options, EngageLab ensures these time-sensitive notifications reach teams even in challenging outdoor connectivity environments. Enhancing the End-User Experience: Property owners receive prompt, periodic updates on energy generation and grid yields, as well as immediate alerts for any equipment anomalies, ensuring transparency and trust.



"As we expand our renewable energy solutions globally, staying connected with our distributors and field engineers in real time is paramount," said the Head of Global Operations at SKYWORTH Solar. "EngageLab's AppPush provides the reliability and intelligent routing we need to keep our international operations running smoothly."

As SKYWORTH Solar continues to scale its channel network, this advanced communication infrastructure will grow in tandem. EngageLab remains committed to leveraging its AI-first engagement capabilities to help SKYWORTH Solar maintain synchronized, reliable, and context-aware communications with its global stakeholders.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels. EngageLab's global customers include Dhgate, HelloRide, The Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador, J&T Cargo, Blurams and many more.

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About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



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Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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Aurora Mobile Limited

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Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

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