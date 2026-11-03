The Ramage Law Group Opens North Dallas Family Law Office Near The Dallascollin County Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preston Road office joins the firm's McKinney and Frisco locations and offers the firm's monthly-fee billing model

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ramage Law Group, a family law firm founded in McKinney in 1997, opened an office in North Dallas on Oct. 1 2026 at 18383 Preston Road, Suite 406. The office sits in the One Stratford Park building in the Bent Trail area, between the President George Bush Turnpike and Frankford Road. It is the firm's third location, after its offices in McKinney and Frisco.

The Preston Road site is close to the line between Dallas and Collin counties, and that matters for families weighing a convenient location for their attorney. Texas Family Code § 6.301 generally requires that, when a divorce is filed, at least one spouse has been a Texas domiciliary for the preceding six months and a resident of the filing county for the preceding 90 days. Although the filing county depends on where the spouses live, not on where their lawyer's office is, having ease of access to an attorney in North Dallas is a benefit to clients. The firm's attorneys handle cases filed in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties and confirm the correct county at the first consultation.

The Dallas office handles divorce, child custody and custody modification, child support, spousal maintenance, property division, collaborative family law, paternity, adoption, prenuptial agreements and parent relocation. Attorneys work across all three offices rather than being assigned to one. The firm also represents Texas families in special education disputes with school districts.

The Dallas office offers the monthly-fee model the firm introduced on Aug. 1, 2026, as an alternative to hourly billing. The monthly fee covers the ordinary work of a case. Additional services such as mediation, formal discovery and temporary orders are priced in writing before they begin, and billing converts to hourly if a case goes to final trial. The firm says it discusses at the consultation whether the model fits a given case or whether another arrangement would work better.

The firm was founded by Sharon Ramage, who has been licensed in Texas since 1992. Before practicing family law she worked as a social worker and served as an assistant criminal district attorney in Tarrant County's Crimes Against Children Division. She also spent 12 years as a special education hearing officer and mediator for the Texas Education Agency. The firm's attorneys include Managing Attorney Kaitlyn Thomas, Senior Attorneys Marissa Balius and Lisa Zahn, and attorney Kira White.

The Dallas office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at (972) 703-5712. Office details and directions are on the firm's Dallas office page. Attorney biographies are on the attorneys page, and consultations can be requested through the firm's contact page.

About The Ramage Law Group

Founded by Sharon Ramage in 1997, The Ramage Law Group is a family law firm with offices in McKinney, Frisco and Dallas. The firm handles divorce, child custody, child and spousal support, fathers' rights, adoption, collaborative divorce, prenuptial agreements, property division and special education matters. The firm was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing private companies in 2024, 2025 and 2026, ranking No. 2,908 in 2026. Sharon Ramage and Lisa Zahn were named to the 2026 Texas Super Lawyers list, and Kira White to the 2026 Texas Rising Stars list. More information is at ramagefamilylawfirm.com. The firm was recently named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Sharon Ramage was named to the Best Lawyers in America, and Kira White, to Best Lawyers in America Ones to Watch list.

Offices



McKinney: 8951 Collin McKinney Parkway, #1401, McKinney, TX 75070 · (972) 737-4995

Frisco: 9555 Lebanon Road, Suite 301, Frisco, TX 75035 · (972) 736-9808 Dallas: 18383 Preston Road, Suite 406, Dallas, TX 75252 · (972) 703-5712



Media contact

Karen Sorenson

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949.537.8789