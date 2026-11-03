Envoy Technologies Expands Into Southwest Florida With EV Car Sharing At $100 Million Midtown Redevelopment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Envoy brings its on-site EV car-sharing amenity to the 321-unit Montage at Midtown residential community, offering residents access to Tesla Model 3 vehicles through its mobile app.

FORT MYERS, FL, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy, a provider of on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services and a wholly owned subsidiary of CID HoldCo, Inc., doing business as Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC), (“Dot AI”), today announced its expansion into Southwest Florida with the launch of on-site EV car sharing at Montage at Midtown, a 321-unit residential community within Fort Myers' $100 million Midtown redevelopment.

Developed by Catalyst Community Development and managed by ZRS Management, Montage at Midtown now offers residents access to two Tesla Model 3 vehicles through Envoy's“Mobility as an Amenity®” platform, available to reserve by the hour or day through the Envoy Mobility app. The launch marks Envoy's first location in Southwest Florida, extending its Florida footprint beyond Miami.

The service gives residents convenient access to an electric vehicle without the costs and responsibilities of owning an additional car. For multifamily developers and property managers, on-site EV car sharing offers a differentiated amenity that expands transportation options and introduces greater flexibility into residential amenity and mobility planning.

“Developers are looking beyond traditional amenities to offer services that make everyday life more convenient for residents,” said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy Technologies.“On-site EV car sharing gives residents access to transportation without the commitment of owning another vehicle, while giving property owners more flexibility in how they approach mobility, parking and the overall residential experience.”

Montage at Midtown is the first phase of a broader $100 million redevelopment of Fort Myers' Midtown district. The community features 321 apartments and a 17,000-square-foot amenity center, with future phases planned to include retail, office and additional residential development.

“Montage was designed to give residents the flexibility to live, work and get around without having to rely on a car for every trip,” said Cortney Mondon, Regional Manager at ZRS Management.“Having shared electric vehicles available right on the property gives our residents another convenient transportation option and complements the broader vision for Midtown as a connected, vibrant community.”

Through its“Mobility as an AmenityTM” platform, Envoy manages the vehicles, charging, insurance, maintenance and resident support, while residents reserve and access the cars directly through the Envoy Mobility app. The fully managed service allows property partners to introduce EV car sharing without taking on day-to-day fleet operations.

Property managers and developers interested in bringing Envoy's EV car-sharing amenity to their communities can learn more at envoythere.com/nominate.

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy provides on-site electric vehicle car-sharing services for residential communities, hotels, resorts and campus properties. Through the Envoy app, residents and guests can reserve shared electric vehicles by the hour or day, while Envoy manages insurance, maintenance and day-to-day operations. The service gives residents convenient access to electric transportation without the costs of individual vehicle ownership and offers property owners an additional amenity without the responsibility of managing vehicles.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Envoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC).

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Envoy, including, for example, the expected expansion of the Company's intention to comply with the Hearing Panel's condition to transfer its listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements. All forward-looking statements are based on Dot Ai's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties - including the risk that required stockholder, Nasdaq, or regulatory approvals may not be obtained, that the Company may be unable to regain or maintain compliance with applicable Nasdaq listing requirements - that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Dot Ai assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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