Blossomhill Therapeutics To Present At Guggenheim's 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovations Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation in Guggenheim's 3Annual Healthcare Innovations Conference being held at the Intercontinental Boston. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time and will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

An audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of BlossomHill's website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill Therapeutics applies cutting-edge science with a goal to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company's lead clinical program is BH-30643, an investigational, novel, orally bioavailable, non-covalent, macrocyclic, brain active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which has received Fast Track designation for the C797S resistance population after 3rd generation EGFR TKI treatment. The company is also conducting clinical development of BH-30236, an investigational macrocyclic CDC-like kinase (CLK) inhibitor initially being studied in a clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). The company's pipeline also includes BH-501284, a preclinical, non-covalent, selective, pan-KRAS Switch-II inhibitor for potential future development in diverse KRAS-mutant tumors.

BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Company Contact:

Michael Moore, BlossomHill Therapeutics

...

Media:

Ashlea Kosikowski, 1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com