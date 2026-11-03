Dr. Oetker Launches Fifth Year Of Giuseppe Practice With A Pro, Welcomes P.K. Subban As The Program's New Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Canadian hockey icon joins the next chapter of the community-based program, celebrating minor hockey teams that are making a difference in their communities

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Oetker Canada is launching the fifth year of its Giuseppe Practice with a Pro program, introducing former NHL All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, CHL alumnus and community advocate P.K. Subban as the new face of the national campaign.

Giuseppe Practice with a Pro recognizes minor hockey teams making a positive impact beyond the rink. At its heart, the campaign highlights the impact of everyday acts of generosity and the power of coming together to create meaningful change, whether that's organizing fundraisers, supporting local causes, volunteering their time or simply showing up for one another.

As the program's new ambassador, Subban will help spotlight these inspiring stories and join the winning team for an unforgettable on-ice experience at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Guelph, Ontario. His commitment to young people extends well beyond his NHL career. Subban recently completed a $10 million pledge to the Montreal Children's Hospital, and in 2022 he received the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions. With his hockey credibility and community leadership, he brings the program's values to life on and off the ice.

“For four years, Giuseppe Practice with a Pro has celebrated young players who show that being a great teammate extends beyond the rink,” says Maureen Kitheka, Executive Head of Marketing, Dr. Oetker Canada.“As the program enters its fifth year, we are excited to welcome P.K. to the team and inspire even more young athletes to make a difference in their communities. His hockey experience, infectious energy and longstanding commitment to giving back make him an exceptional role model.”

How to Enter

Beginning November 2, 2026, minor hockey teams across Canada are invited to submit:



A short, written nomination describing how their team makes a positive impact in their community; and A short video showcasing their efforts in action.

Giuseppe is looking for stories that demonstrate the power of teamwork beyond the rink. Entries will be evaluated based on fun and memorability, togetherness, empowerment, and community support. At the end of the program, one winning team will earn the opportunity to skate alongside P.K. Subban at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“I've always believed that leadership is about more than what you accomplish yourself. It's about how you show up for others and the impact you have on the people around you,” says Subban.“That's what makes Practice with a Pro so special. It shines a spotlight on young athletes who are making a difference in their communities, and I'm excited to help celebrate their stories and join the winning team on the ice in Guelph next year.”

Fans can expect to see Subban, the program's new ambassador, featured on Giuseppe product packs, campaign assets including a new national creative, broadcast and digital ads, and on-ice as the hockey pro joining minor hockey players for Giuseppe Practice with a Pro.

The nomination window opens November 2, 2026 and runs until February 26, 2027. The winning team will be announced in April 2027.

Visit: for more information.

About Dr. Oetker:

Dr. Oetker was established in Canada in 1960. With over 190 products and a culture of innovation, Dr. Oetker Canada has grown to become the market leader in the frozen pizza category. Dr. Oetker's London facility produces 400,000 pizzas daily, supporting 430 jobs and a thriving agri-food community. The company sources over 24 million pounds of Canadian ingredients, including wheat from Ontario & Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington and cheese from Ontario & Quebec. Through its Giuseppe Pizzeria brand, Dr. Oetker has been investing in local communities across Canada since 2015, championing grassroots hockey and youth development through initiatives like the Practice with a Pro Program. Dr. Oetker Canada remains committed to quality and innovation, bringing people and families together to enjoy deliciously feel-good food moments – and a little 'taste of home'.

Follow Dr. Oetker on the following social channels:

Instagram:

Facebook:

TikTok: @droetkercanada?lang=en (ENG)

TikTok: @droetkercanada?lang=fr (FR)

For more information, please contact:

Kaitlyn Griffiths

...

778-549-5316

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at