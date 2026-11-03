Green Thumb Industries Enters Polk County With Its 27Th Florida Location, RISE Dispensary Mulberry



RISE Dispensary Mulberry expands access to medical cannabis for patients across Polk County with the opening of Green Thumb's first RISE Dispensary in the county. RISE Dispensary Mulberry opens November 4 and will celebrate its grand opening event on December 4. Continuing with RISE's new store opening tradition, a portion of profits from RISE Dispensary Mulberry's grand opening will benefit local nonprofit Shepherd's Lighthouse.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis company with a portfolio of best-in-class brands and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Mulberry, located at 6751 North Church Ave., Mulberry, FL 33860, on Wednesday, November 4, giving Polk County patients a new place to shop close to home. Marking RISE's first location in Polk County, the new dispensary expands access to quality medical cannabis for patients in Mulberry, nearby Lakeland and surrounding communities, while strengthening Green Thumb's growing presence across Central Florida.

With the addition of Mulberry, RISE now operates 27 dispensaries across Florida and more than 120 nationwide. The new location joins RISE Dispensaries in Brandon, Tampa, Sun City and Orlando in serving Central Florida's medical cannabis patients.

“Opening our first RISE Dispensary in Polk County is an exciting milestone as we continue to expand access to quality cannabis across Florida. From RYTHM's premium flower, rosin, and full-spectrum vapes to Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Doctor Solomon's tinctures and topicals, and Beboe edibles, the menu at RISE Dispensary Mulberry is built around a product set that resonates with Florida patients,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis.“We're proud to expand access to quality medical cannabis and to invest in our people and the organizations that make Mulberry special. Through our First Day Profits program, we look forward to continuing to invest in the local nonprofit, Shepherd's Lighthouse.”

RISE Dispensary Mulberry will offer patients a diverse selection of best-in-class, Florida-grown products, including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, &Shine flower and edibles, RISE flower and pre-rolls, Phat Panda flower and pre-rolls, Beboe edibles, and Doctor Solomon's tinctures, RSO, and topicals. Many of these products are cultivated and produced from seed-to-sale at the Green Thumb Industries facility in Ocala, Florida. Patients can also have the same selection delivered to their homes for convenient, comfortable access.

Continuing RISE Dispensary's tradition of giving back to each community it serves, profits from our Mulberry grand opening event will benefit Shepherd's Lighthouse, building the partnership established with the opening of RISE Dispensary Belleview. Shepherd's Lighthouse provides transitional housing, life-skills development, employment resources and other essential services to help individuals and families build greater stability and independence. By directing a portion of opening profits to a local organization in each new store we open, RISE Dispensaries is investing directly into the communities its patients and team members call home. To learn more about Shepherd's Lighthouse's mission and work, please visit their website.

RISE Dispensary Mulberry will mark the occasion with a grand opening event on Friday, December 4 at 9:00 a.m., featuring exclusive patient deals and promotions, giveaways, music, refreshments from a local food truck, and more.

RISE Dispensary Mulberry will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Home delivery is available Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Green Thumb entered the Florida market in 2018 and operates two production facilities, in Ocala and Homestead, where it cultivates and produces its branded products. Beyond RISE Dispensary Mulberry, the Company has 26 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, with locations in Belleview, Bonita Springs, Brandon, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Ocala on College Rd, Orlando on Good Homes Rd, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Charlotte, Port Orange, Port St. Lucie, Sun City, Tallahassee on Mahan, Tallahassee on Tennessee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach. Roll-thru pick-up and delivery services are offered at select RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

To learn more about RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value - all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 120+ retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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