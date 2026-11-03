Mitorx Therapeutics Appoints Neil Anderson As Chief Business Officer



Neil joins from Novo Nordisk and brings more than 20 years of experience in business development and strategic transactions Appointment strengthens MitoRx's business development capabilities as the Company advances MTRX31 towards the clinic for metabolically unhealthy obesity

Harwell Oxford, UK – 3 November 2026: MitoRx Therapeutics (“MitoRx”), a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity, today announces the appointment of Neil Anderson, PhD as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. Neil will join the senior management team and report to Jon Rees, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. Neil will take over business development responsibilities from Lubor Gaal, who had been working on a consultancy basis before a permanent appointment was made.

Neil brings more than 20 years of experience across research, business development, and strategic transactions, with expertise across the full deal process, from the perspectives of both large pharma and biotech. Most recently, Neil worked at Novo Nordisk as Senior Director of Science2Medicine iNNvest, an equity investment initiative for early stage biotechs in cardiometabolic disease he established in 2023. In this role, Neil was responsible for all aspects of deal flow, including scouting, negotiation, and post-investment management.

Previously, Neil was Director of Search & Evaluation in Global Business Development at Novo Nordisk from 2017 to 2022, where he led scouting and evaluation activities for the Cell Therapy Transformational Research Unit, and earlier for its Cardiovascular and Hemophilia portfolios. Between his two periods at Novo Nordisk, Neil served as VP and Global Head of Business Development at Evaxion Biotech, where he defined and executed the company's business development and licensing strategy, which led to significant impact, including a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co.

Jon Rees, PhD, CEO of MitoRx Therapeutics said:“We are delighted to welcome Neil Anderson to MitoRx at an important stage in our growth and development. He has spent his career sourcing, evaluating, and executing transactions across both large pharma and biotech, and that experience, together with his deep industry contacts will be valuable as we advance MTRX31 towards the clinic and look to maximize the potential of this attractive drug candidate. I would also like to thank Lubor Gaal for his work in progressing our business development efforts over the last year.”

Neil Anderson, PhD, Chief Business Officer of MitoRx Therapeutics added:“I was attracted to the role at MitoRx by the quality of the science and caliber of the team. Today's obesity medicines have focused heavily on how much weight can be lost, but not the quality or durability of that loss in patients at highest risk of serious illness. MTRX31 has delivered fat-selective weight loss, preserved lean mass, and restored metabolic function without suppressing appetite in preclinical studies, which I believe makes it a very attractive proposition for the 30-40% of people living with metabolically unhealthy obesity.”

Earlier in his career, Neil held a variety of research, licensing, and corporate development roles at H. Lundbeck, including leading M&A and strategic transaction projects. He holds a PhD from the University of Bristol, where he also earned his BSc in Pharmacology.

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About MitoRx Therapeutics

MitoRx is a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity. This is critical for the 30-40% of patients living with metabolically unhealthy obesity – characterized by visceral adiposity and insulin resistance involving mitochondrial dysfunction – who are at disproportionate risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Our first-in-class small molecule asset, MTRX31, targets the elimination of ectopic fat from affected organs by resetting mitochondrial function rather than suppressing appetite. This has the potential to deliver durable and higher quality weight loss, with implications for lower risk of cardiovascular complications and other serious disease, as well as benefits for body composition and improved quality of life. Preclinical studies showed high-dose MTRX31 driving significant weight loss that outperformed tirzepatide in magnitude, quality, and durability after two months of treatment. An oral fast follower program is also in development.

Find out more about our work on LinkedIn or visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com.

For more information about MitoRx Therapeutics, please contact:

MitoRx Therapeutics

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