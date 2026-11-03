KBW Appoints Mark Tweedie As Head Of European Investment Banking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (“KBW”), a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and fintech sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today announced the appointment of Mark Tweedie as Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking in Europe.

Mr. Tweedie joins KBW after nearly three decades at Citigroup where, most recently, he served as Head of EMEA Fintech, building that group into an industry leader. Before that, he led Citigroup's UK Corporate Banking business. He was first named Managing Director in 2010, when he led the EMEA Technology, Media, and Telecom transactions services team. He is a graduate of The University of Edinburgh.

Based in London, Mr. Tweedie will be responsible for the strategy, growth, and day-to-day leadership of KBW's European investment banking effort with a particular focus on fintech. He will work closely with KBW and Stifel's management teams in Europe and the United States, as well as the firms' sector-specific group leads.

"Financial services, and Fintech especially, is increasingly becoming a global business,” said Tom Michaud, KBW CEO & Stifel Global Co-Head of Institutional Equities and Advisory.“KBW and Stifel have had considerable traction in serving our clients in Europe and cross-border. Technology, regulation, consolidation, and innovation are strong themes in financial services, and our aim is to continue to be the thought and advice leader for financial services companies and investors as they navigate the future. Mark's deep experience in Fintech and breadth of banking expertise are especially relevant, as the lines between technology and financial services continue to evolve. We are excited to welcome Mark to the team and look forward to his contributions throughout the firm."

“I have long admired KBW's rich history of delivering best-in-class advice to its financial services clients,” said Mr. Tweedie.“The firm's sector expertise, longstanding relationships, and strong position as part of the broader Stifel platform, create a compelling foundation for growth. I look forward to working with Tom and the entire team to further grow KBW's presence and market share across the region and cross-border.”

Mr. Tweedie joins KBW at a point of significant momentum for the firm's European business. Other recent hires include Managing Director Michele Vitagliano, who joined from HSBC where he led the firm's European Fintech Team and Director Soumendu Das, who joined from Jefferies' Financial Institutions Group.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contacts:

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

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Evan Roesen, (212) 271-3760

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at