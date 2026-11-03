HR Tech 2026: 43 Percent Of Attending HR Professionals Plan To Buy HR Technology Within A Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR professional attendance grows more than 11 percent as leaders seek clarity on AI and workforce change

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR professional attendance at HR Tech 2026 grew by more than 11 percent year over year, as these leaders came to Las Vegas seeking clarity on AI and workforce change, with many planning to act on it. Held October 20–22 at Mandalay Bay, the event drew those ready to invest: 43 percent of attending HR professionals plan to purchase HR technology within the next year.

This year's audience also brought significant buying influence. Among attending HR professionals, 91 percent shape HR technology purchases at their organizations, and 62 percent hold Director-level roles or above. In total, HR Tech 2026 brought together a community of 7,000+ spanning the full HR technology ecosystem.

Under this year's theme,“From Change to Transformation,” more than 235 speakers led over 150 sessions, with topics including AI adoption and governance, candidate fraud and the impact of emerging regulations. For those unable to attend HR Tech 2026 in person, all four keynote presentations will be available online, along with new sessions debuting exclusively during the complimentary HR Tech Remix on Thursday, November 19.

“Many of our most-attended sessions this year addressed AI, and HR leaders wanted the full picture: where it's delivering results, where it's falling short, and what it takes to move beyond pilots to real-world impact,” said Kerry Tyler, Event Director, HR Tech. "HR Tech brought these conversations to the forefront, drawing on real-world experiences to help organizations move from experimentation to results.”

The same push for what's next played out on the Pitchfest stage, where 33 emerging companies competed across three categories for cash prizes and booth space at HR Tech 2027. Hammock took first place with its AI-powered HSA/FSA administration solution for wellness expenses, Orbio AI, an AI-native HR platform for the frontline workforce, placed second, and DigaVouch, a trust-and-verification platform for hiring, placed third.

On Monday, October 19, HR Executive and HR Tech held the second annual HR Icons Awards Evening to celebrate the HR profession. From the previously announced finalists, this year's winners are:

Excellence in Employee Engagement



Human Interest Pride Industries

Excellence in HR Tech Innovation and AI



CLA ECU Health

Excellence in Talent Strategy



Children's Minnesota LHH

Best Workplace Culture



American Express Springline Advisory

Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Travis Credit Union



Excellence in Change Management

The Magnum Ice Cream Company



Team of the Year: Excellence in HR Transformation

Northwell Health



The evening also honored Findem's Veteran Talent Source with the Excellence in HR Tech Innovation award, part of the Top HR Products competition. Monique Herrera of American Express was named HR Executive of the Year, and Nirit Peled-Muntz of HiBob was named HR Leader of Distinction.

Looking ahead, the HR Tech brand will expand into the Middle East with the inaugural HR Tech Abu Dhabi in November 2027, joining HR Tech in Las Vegas, HR Tech Europe in Amsterdam and HR Tech Asia in Singapore. Announced at HR Tech on the morning of Wednesday, October 21 by Simon Foster, Group CEO of HR Tech's parent company, Arc Network, and Her Excellency Mariam Mohamed AlMusharrekh, Director General of GovTalent at the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), the event is being developed with DGE and ADNEC as a new regional platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge exchange on the future of work, workforce transformation and HR technology.

HR Tech returns to Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Tuesday, October 26 – Thursday, October 28, 2027. Sign up for updates at .

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry's preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe, Abu Dhabi and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit to learn more.

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