Outsolve Named A 2026 Inc. Power Partner For Business Products And Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes OutSolve's HR Compliance as a Service model as HR teams take on a record pace of employment law change

METAIRIE, La., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading provider of HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS), has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award winner in the Business Products and Services category honoring companies in any industry that help businesses grow. Inc. selects Power Partners by surveying each company's clients and then combining those responses with their own research. As a result, the award is a direct reflection of OutSolve's success in helping companies manage HR compliance. OutSolve was specifically recognized for its HR Compliance as a Service model that combines consultant-led expertise with technology to support HR leaders managing constant change in federal and state employment laws.

The award comes at a time when HR teams are dealing with unprecedented increases in workplace regulation changes. In the last 18 months through October 2026, 281 new state and local employment laws and regulations took effect, 21 federal final rules changed employer obligations, and 128 more are proposed. Federal enforcement has also tightened given a $38 billion investment in ICE agents, as well as many Form I-9 errors being treated as substantive violations.

OutSolve's HR CaaS model monitors regulatory change, tracks deadlines, and organizes documentation. Instead of managing compliance reactively across several vendors, OutSolve's clients work in one integrated framework that covers Form I-9 employment verification, federal workforce reporting, compensation and pay equity consulting, and labor law posters. OutSolve's consultants work as an extension of each client's HR team. They interpret what each change means for that employer, so clients stay audit-ready, and HR leaders can spend their time on people rather than paperwork.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

OutSolve empowers organizations of all sizes with scalable HR compliance solutions tailored to evolve as businesses grow. Acting as a seamless extension of internal HR teams, OutSolve's expert consultants proactively monitor and interpret shifting regulatory landscapes, allowing clients to mitigate risk, remain compliant, and focus on strategic business goals.

“Over the last 18 months, HR leaders have faced more than 400 state and local law changes while federal rules moved in the opposite direction. They can't afford gaps,” said Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve.“Since 1998 our goal has been to be an extension of our clients' HR teams, not just another vendor. This award bears significant weight because it's based on our clients' voices and what they told Inc. about working with OutSolve.”

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

More on OutSolve's award here.

More on Inc. Power Partner here.

ABOUT OUTSOLVE

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding in 1998, OutSolve's journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve's proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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