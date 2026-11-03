Parabilis Medicines To Participate In Upcoming November Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabilis Medicines (Nasdaq: PBLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for patients with serious diseases by unlocking historically undruggable targets, today announced that Mathai Mammen, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and President of Parabilis Medicines, and other members of its management team, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 9-11, 2026, Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. EST

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

November 16-19, 2026, London, UK

Company Presentation: Monday, November 16, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. EST

Evercore ISI 9 th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 30 – December 2, 2026, Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 3:50 p.m. EST



Live webcasts of the fireside chats and company presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.parabilismed.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the events.

About Parabilis Medicines

Parabilis Medicines (Nasdaq: PBLS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for patients with serious diseases by unlocking biologically important targets long considered undruggable. The company has pioneered a new class of alpha-helical peptides – HeliconsTM – capable of modulating intracellular proteins that have historically been beyond the reach of conventional medicines. The company's lead investigational medicine, zolucatetide, is the first and only direct inhibitor of the β-catenin:TCF interaction, a central node in the Wnt/β-catenin pathway that has eluded drug developers for decades. Zolucatetide is being evaluated in the clinic across multiple Wnt/β-catenin-driven diseases, including desmoid tumors, familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), adamantinomatous craniopharyngioma (ACP), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and a range of other rare and common solid tumor indications. Beyond zolucatetide, Parabilis is pursuing a follow-on β-catenin degrader program and advancing additional Helicon-based programs focused on other challenging targets, including ERG and allosteric ARONin prostate cancer, where we believe our medicines could have life-altering impact. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact

Jessica Freifeld

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Investor Contact

Tom Kotarakos

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