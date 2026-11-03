Oruka Therapeutics To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Conferences

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 10, 2026

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM EST

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: November 11, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:00 PM EST

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Date: November 17, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:00 PM GMT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM GMT

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. For more information, visit and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Alan Lada

(650)-606-7911

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