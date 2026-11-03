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Oruka Therapeutics To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Conferences


Date: 2026-11-03 07:17:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa, today announced its participation and presentation at multiple upcoming conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: November 10, 2026
Presentation Time: 11:00 AM EST

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: November 11, 2026
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM EST

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Date: November 17, 2026
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM GMT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: November 18, 2026
Presentation Time: 4:30 PM GMT

Webcasts and replays of Oruka's presentations will be available on the Oruka investor events website at

About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from inflammatory diseases like plaque psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. For more information, visit and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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